ANKARA Aug 6 Turkey is in talks with Israel and Egypt about establishing an air corridor to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and evacuate potentially thousands of injured Palestinians for treatment in Turkey, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday I spoke with (Palestinian) President Abbas and we want to get the injured people, thousands of them. They need urgent medical therapy, and we have already allocated places in our hospitals for them," Davutoglu told Reuters in an interview.

"We are talking with both Egypt and Israel to have an air bridge to send humanitarian assistance ... If permission is given, our air ambulances will be carrying these passengers." (Reporting by Nick Tattersall and Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)