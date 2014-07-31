* Almost quarter of a million refugees in UN's Gaza shelters
* U.N. agency makes urgent appeal for $187 mln to help
* Gaza fighting in its fourth week
* "Time for accountability" for school attacks -UNRWA chief
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Noah Browning
GAZA/JERUSALEM, July 31 The United Nations in
Gaza is struggling to withstand a flood of almost a quarter of a
million refugees into shelters that have repeatedly come under
Israeli fire.
Out of cash, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency
(UNRWA), the main U.N. body in the impoverished enclave of 1.8
million Palestinians, says it can barely handle the humanitarian
crisis unleashed by more than three weeks of fighting between
militants and Israel.
Asked to explain the scale of the civilian suffering to an
Arab news station, an UNRWA spokesman simply burst into tears.
"There are times when tears speak more eloquently than
words. Mine pale into insignificance compared with Gaza's,"
Chris Gunness said.
"UNRWA is overwhelmed in Gaza. We have reached breaking
point; our staff are being killed, our shelters overflowing.
Where will it end ... UNRWA now has 225,178 displaced in 86
shelters. But Gaza is being destroyed. So when the war is over,
where will these people go?" Gunness said.
At dawn on Wednesday, Israeli forces shelled a girls' school
doubling as a refuge for more than 3,000 people, killing at
least 15, including four children, the Gaza Health Ministry
said.
Eight U.N. employees have been killed since Israel launched
its offensive on July 8 after rocket fire from Gaza intensified.
U.N. shelters have been bombed by Israel on six separate
occasions, including in another shelling of a U.N. shelter last
week that killed 15 people.
Israel said its forces had come under fire from the vicinity
of the school on Wednesday and responded. It denies targeting
civilians and says militants use innocents as human shields and
their neighbourhoods as firing positions.
Gaza officials say more than 1,370 Palestinians, most of
them civilians, have been killed in the battered enclave. Israel
says 56 of its soldiers and three civilians have been killed.
Even in peacetime, the U.N. was under strain to provide food
aid to a million Gaza residents, over half the total population.
UNRWA made an urgent appeal for $187 million on Thursday to
buy beds and basic supplies for those who fled and to stem the
rise of diseases in shelters.
Insecticide and medicine were urgently needed for refugees
in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, the U.N.'s humanitarian
affairs department said, "to treat epidemics such as lice and
scabies, which started to spread in shelters".
Clean water, food and drugs are in short supply and being
delivered to refugee families, and the U.N. said hundreds of
thousands of traumatised children would need urgent psychiatric
help.
SCHOOL TURNED CAMP
The central courtyard of a U.N. school in the city of Gaza
has become a teeming refugee camp housing desperate and scared
families.
Hundreds of unwashed bodies rendered the air stale. Restless
kids played with dolls and kicked around a football improvised
out of a piece of leather. Anxious adults lay in the shade of
corridors or cramped classrooms, filled with anxiety.
Samir Al-Tumi, 60, said he and his family were planning to
leave and take their chances in their home neighbourhood of Beit
Lahiya in the northern Gaza strip, despite ongoing battles there
and Israeli army warnings for locals to leave.
"I feel I would be safer outside the UNRWA school ... I
prefer to take my family and return to my house and die there
instead of dying here," he said.
Tumi echoed the sentiments of many refugees there when he
said he believed world powers had failed them and had allowed
innocent people to be killed.
"I urge the United Nations Security Council, be merciful to
our children, not to us - we are adults and maybe we have done
mistakes in our life - but what about those children, what could
they be guilty of?" he said.
The U.N. has urged the immediate conclusion of so-far
fruitless regional talks for a ceasefire and suggested the mass
deaths at its facilities were cause for Israel to be
investigated for the attacks on its schools.
"We have moved beyond what humanitarian action alone can
deal with. This is now the time for political action. It is the
time for accountability," UNRWA's chief Pierre Krähenbühl told
reporters in Gaza's main hospital on Thursday.
"The attack on the Jabalya school ... is probably one of the
most tragic protection failures that the international community
has witnessed," he added.
