DOHA Nov 8 Most of the six oil exporting
nations in the Gulf Cooperation Council have put in place
prudent fiscal policies, and those that haven't can learn from
those that have, International Monetary Fund chief Christine
Lagarde said on Sunday.
Lagarde made the remarks in a statement after a meeting with
senior GCC economic officials in Doha. The plunge of oil and gas
prices since last year has slashed governments' energy revenues,
saddling most with big deficits.
Lagarde said all the GCC countries needed to adjust their
budgets further to cope with low oil prices in the longer term,
and that most had introduced fiscal policies which would allow
them to make those adjustments from a position of strength,
limiting the impact on their economic growth rates.
"Those who have not done it can certainly learn from those
who have," she said without naming individual countries.
She also urged GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates, to introduce a regional value-added tax as
soon as possible, since even at a low rate it could raise
considerable revenues. That reform should not be delayed, she
said.
Lagarde said governments needed to cut the growth of their
current spending.
"Given the new fiscal realities, there is not room for
public wage bills to grow further. We have to face that
reality."
