DUBAI Dec 17 Slumping oil prices will not halt
a massive ramp-up in Gulf infrastructure spending, as rich
nations deploy huge reserves to maintain a breakneck development
pace and the rest turn to buoyant funding markets.
However, states are being urged to consider the most
effective funding mix for these schemes in the longer term,
especially against a backdrop of lower oil prices.
The World Bank estimates up to $500 billion will be spent by
Gulf countries on infrastructure by 2020, as governments seek to
improve the lives of citizens and create jobs.
With trillions of dollars of reserves between them, Saudi
Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar have been increasingly by-passing
banks due to frustration at the time it takes to get funding.
In Qatar, "more reliance on self-financing supported by
large fiscal surpluses" pushed outstanding credit to the public
sector down 3.7 percent between January and August, according to
the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics.
"We fund infrastructure projects by the state of Qatar and
we try to give the opportunity also to the private sector on
some of the opportunities," Economy Minister Sheikh Ahmed bin
Jassim al-Thani told Reuters on the sidelines of an investment
event in London.
Gulf infrastructure loans totalled $8.94 billion in the
first nine months of 2014, compared with $16.12 billion in 2013,
according to data from Project Finance International, a Thomson
Reuters unit.
In the past, large-scale projects such as Qatar's Barzan gas
scheme and Saudi's Sadara chemicals complex had most of their
total costs, worth $10 billion and $20 billion respectively,
covered by debt.
But now, schemes like the Riyadh metro, costing $22.5
billion, and the UAE's first nuclear power plant, totalling $20
billion, are being fully or majority paid for by the state.
RESERVES
Such enormous burdens might seem untenable when Gulf states
may face a sustained period of lower oil prices, which have
almost halved since June.
The International Monetary Fund has also warned some Gulf
nations must reduce public spending to avoid burning through
their savings.
But governments are now prioritising infrastructure spending
and some have methods to avoid the budgetary squeeze.
Saudi funds some of its large infrastructure projects
off-budget from a separate central bank account, which contained
514 billion riyals in October.
Both Kuwait's finance minister and the UAE's economy
minister were quoted this week as saying reserves would maintain
spending on development projects despite falling oil prices.
Using savings for infrastructure seems logical as surplus
cash has been put into sovereign wealth funds for years, on the
basis that hydrocarbon riches need to last.
The meagre interest rate much of this money attracts
currently - Saudi is estimated to invest most of its reserves in
low-yielding U.S. Treasuries - could arguably be better spent on
infrastructure.
"We have come across situations where there was even a
question of using bank financing for projects as they were
sitting on large amounts of money getting no interest and so
were thinking 'why pay banks?'" said Mario Salameh, project
finance head for the Middle East and North Africa at HSBC
.
Running down reserves is controversial, with people acutely
aware reduced savings could jeopardise future living standards.
SUSTAINABLE FINANCE
For those without huge reserves, namely Oman, Bahrain and
Dubai, the loan market has provided cheap finance, which should
continue as regional banks are cash-rich.
Upcoming projects include the $3.6 billion Liwa plastics
plant in Oman and Aluminium Bahrain's $2.5 billion
expansion.
However, a Dec. 2 note from Morgan Stanley on Qatari
banks highlighted how a lower oil price will cut the amount of
cash deposited in local banks by governments, which will
increase loan rates.
Basel III considerations, as the guidelines make it more
capital-intensive to back long-dated loans often used for
infrastructure, will also affect loan access.
Project bonds have been touted as a potential source of
cash, with deals from Saudi and UAE in the last three years.
Issuers have so far been reluctant to take this route, given
cheap bank lending and the lengthy process of structuring such
trades. Plus, even developed markets with a history of issuance
only use them for a small percentage of overall funding.
Another option is attracting pension funds and insurance
companies, whose investment strategy matches the long-term
timespan of infrastructure funding.
Should Gulf nations wish to do both, bankers argue they
should be establishing relationships now from a position of
strength, thereby yielding better terms, as opposed to when they
may be more desperate in future.
"There is little recognition of urgency in the market and
that will only come if it's forced or from a bit of vision to
say the current funding model isn't sustainable, much like our
hydrocarbons," said one senior project finance banker.
($1 = 0.2918 Kuwaiti dinars)
($1 = 3.7534 riyals)
(Additional Reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)