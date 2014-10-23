(For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
click here)
* One huge project alone could require doubling capex
* Share price up 82 percent this year
* Lower oil price would only hit Saudi spending after 2
years
* Labour reform impact to mostly fade by end-2015
* Concerned by possible minimum salaries for some foreigners
By Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, Oct 23 Major Saudi Arabian construction
firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons says it
may double its capital spending in coming years to cope with the
work it hopes to do on the country's big infrastructure
projects.
Saudi Arabia's 855 billion riyal ($228 billion) state budget
plan for 2014 slowed total spending growth to the lowest rate in
a decade as the government became more fiscally cautious. But it
still included funds to build 465 schools and 11 hospitals, and
a 25 percent jump in spending on infrastructure such as roads,
railways, ports and airports.
Although global oil prices have tumbled to four-year lows in
the last few months, below levels which analysts believe the
Saudi government needs to balance its budget, industry
executives do not expect major cutbacks in spending.
The government has huge fiscal reserves which it can use if
necessary to maintain spending, while it views many of the
projects as vital to improve public welfare - thus ensuring
social peace - and to diversify the economy beyond oil.
"Most of these projects will go into the tens of billions of
riyals," the construction firm's chief executive Fawwaz
al-Khodari said in an interview for the Reuters Middle East
Investment Summit.
"The scope relevant to al-Khodari in each of these projects
could easily reach 7 or 8 billion. I am not necessarily saying
that is what al-Khodari would capture, but that's the potential
of any one project...
"So when al-Khodari gets its share, it will have a
substantial and material impact on financials, and ultimately a
positive impact on the bottom line."
Such projects will require raising annual capital
expenditure above the levels of 150 to 250 million riyals seen
in past years, Khodari said.
"From one project alone al-Khodari could double its capex
-so the trend upwards in capex is a fair assumption."
The company reported a 23 percent year-on-year rise in
third-quarter net profit to 15 million riyals, as its contract
backlog fell to 3.36 billion riyals as of Sept. 30 from 3.99
billion riyals a year earlier.
Khodari said Saudi government spending on projects was only
likely to drop if oil prices slumped for at least two years.
"For the immediate future, I see no slowdown in the projects
stream. However, should the oil price decline continue and not
rebound for a couple of years, then I would expect a more
conservative spending policy to be employed."
The stock market appears to endorse Khodari's expectations;
the company's shares are up 82 percent so far this year,
outpacing an 18 percent rise by the main Saudi market index
.
LABOUR REFORMS
As the employer of about 20,000 workers, al-Khodari has been
acutely vulnerable to Saudi Arabia's sweeping labour market
reforms, which aim to limit the use of foreign workers and
encourage the hiring of Saudi citizens by the private sector.
In 2011 the government imposed penalties on companies which
failed to meet quotas for hiring Saudis, who tend to cost more
to employ; a year later, it introduced a levy of 2,400 riyals
per year for every foreigner which a company employed above the
number of its Saudi workers.
In April this year Khodari told Reuters that his firm's
profit margins had been eroded by more than 50 percent under the
reforms, with an average annual cost impact of 50 million
riyals.
In his latest interview, however, Khodari said the impact
had started to fade and that by the end of 2015 there would be
very little effect on his company's financials, as contracts
negotiated before the reforms exited the revenue stream.
"The worst is behind us as far as the impact of the labour
reforms goes. I am not saying they have stopped, as reforms
continue to change and we get initiatives from time to time, but
I think that the biggest shockwave...is fading.
"Quarter by quarter the impact is less and less. Once we get
beyond the second half of 2015, we will have very little that is
still dragging along with our remaining contract backlog."
Khodari warned, however, that future labour market reforms
or changes could still hit Saudi Arabia's construction sector.
He was referring to demands for governments of some
labour-exporting countries to set minimum wages for their
workers in Saudi Arabia. Local media have reported the Indian
government plans to introduce such a policy; by some estimates,
about 2 million Indians work in Saudi Arabia.
"In cases where salaries have been 800 to 900 riyals, we are
now hearing talk of 1,500 riyals as a minimum salary which is a
huge increase...Clearly this would become a major issue in the
contracting industry."
In addition, the Saudi labour ministry has been proposing to
reduce maximum weekly working hours for private sector firms to
40 from 48, and to expand the weekend to two days from one.
Companies could end up hiring more people to meet deadlines or
paying extra overtime, Khodari said.
"The impact is mostly going to be a financial cost - it
could be 10 percent or it could be 25 to 30 percent on the
manpower cost."
Khodari said there were simply not enough Saudi citizens
available in the labour market for construction firms to meet
quotas, as many people did not have the necessary
qualifications, skills and work ethic. Many Saudis were not
willing to work in non-administrative jobs or at remote sites,
he explained.
"I agree that when you are a 100-man company, you can hire
five Saudis. But when you are a 20,000-man company like
al-Khodari and you have 1,600 Saudis that you must hire, don't I
need to put at least 1,400 in the field? I cannot accommodate so
many in the office."
The end result is that some companies are hiring people just
for the sake of meeting quotas, Khodari said, urging all
parties concerned to work with construction companies on finding
a solution.
"Otherwise, in my opinion, 10 years down the line we could
potentially have 3 million people who appear to be employed but
not really. Should there be a construction slowdown, they will
be unemployed, have no skills and be dependent, and that will be
the biggest social time bomb."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)