* Hopes Zohr to begin production earlier than announced
* Foreign oil, gas investment to increase by $1 bln this
year
* Plans third LNG floating storage and regasification unit
* Expects to stop importing LNG by 2020
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, Nov 2 Egypt aims to start natural gas
production from its massive offshore Zohr field in 2017, a year
ahead of schedule, oil minister Tarek El Molla said.
The Zohr gas field, discovered by Italy's Eni, is
the biggest in the Mediterranean, and with an estimated 30
trillion cubic feet of gas it is expected to plug Egypt's acute
energy shortages and save it billions of dollars in precious
hard currency that would otherwise be spent on imports.
"We're looking to expedite the agreement with the partner
and speed up production. Hopefully we will begin production from
the discovery in 2017," El Molla said in an interview at the
Reuters Middle East Investment Summit.
Eni has said it expects to invest between $6 billion and $10
billion to develop the Zohr field. Previously, officials had
said production was expected to start in 2018.
Once an energy exporter, Egypt has turned into a net
importer because of declining oil and gas production and
increasing consumption. It is trying to speed up production at
recent discoveries to fill its energy gap as soon as possible.
In October British oil major BP said it would begin
gas production at its north Alexandria concession in early 2017
rather than mid-2017. That should add up to 1.2 billion cubic
feet of gas per day by late 2019.
El Molla, appointed oil minister in September, succeeded
Sherif Ismail who launched a drive to lure back foreign energy
investors driven away by low prices and debt arrears.
In July the oil ministry raised the price paid for gas from
Eni to a maximum $5.88 for every million British thermal units
and a minimum of $4, based on amounts produced, from $2.65. It
then cut a similar deal with British Gas.
Ismail's success in reinvigorating the sector, which is
vital for economic growth at a time when energy shortages have
crippled industrial production, helped propel him to the post of
prime minister in September.
The total value of Egypt's natural gas projects, excluding
Zohr, is now $13.8 billion, and El Molla said the Zohr discovery
had made additional investment much more likely.
"The Zohr discovery whet the appetite of other foreign
companies working in Egypt to speed up seismic discovery
operations and exploratory wells."
Current projects underway will add 2.4 billion cubic feet to
the country's daily gas production by 2019, said El Molla.
Current production is roughly 4.5 billion cubic feet.
On the back of this, the stock of foreign oil and gas
investment in Egypt is expected to increase to $8.5 billion
during the current fiscal year ending next June, from $7.5
billion last year, said El Molla.
LNG BOOM
Egypt's drive to expedite foreign investment in gas
production comes just as the country has become a top growth
market for imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Egypt entered the LNG market with a burst of imports this
year after leasing a floating storage and regasification unit
(FSRU) from Norway's Höegh LNG for five years in
April. FSRUs allow Egypt to import LNG and convert it to natural
gas to feed into its power grid.
A second FSRU, provided by Norwegian group BW Gas
, arrived in September and is expected to begin
operating this week, while a third FSRU is likely to come by the
end of 2016 or the first quarter of 2017, said El Molla.
Egypt expects to stop importing LNG by 2020 as projects such
as the Zohr and BP fields come online.
In the meantime, the government last Wednesday approved the
creation of a gas regulatory agency that will permit private
companies to import and sell their own gas. Several private
sector companies have applied to import, said El Molla.
