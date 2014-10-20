* Urges broad review of business-related laws
* Draft investment law to tackle land use, energy,
infrastructure
* Aims for 4 pct growth in coming year
* Indicates this government will not seek IMF deal
* Time to push for Gulf investment, not aid
By Michael Georgy
CAIRO, Oct 20 Egypt needs an "economic
revolution" to recover from damage caused by political
instability as it seeks to attract billions of dollars in
foreign investment and repair its state finances, planning
minister Ashraf al-Arabi said.
The Arab world's most populous nation has struggled since a
popular uprising toppled veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Last year, then army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled elected
president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood after mass
protests against his rule.
The ensuing security crackdown on the Brotherhood, pro-Mursi
street protests and attacks by Islamist militants based in the
Sinai Peninsula have hammered tourism, a pillar of the economy,
and kept most foreign investors away.
To compensate for those losses and eventually compete
globally, Egypt must overhaul an economy which has been
dominated by the state for decades and show investors it is
committed to safeguarding their money, Arabi said.
"I totally agree that in Egypt we need to have an economic
revolution, and a socio-economic revolution, an administrative
revolution just to cope with the political revolution that we
achieved in June last year," he told Reuters in an interview for
the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit.
INVESTMENT LAW
"The laws need to be revisited - the investment laws, the
business laws. It is extremely important to understand that
global competitiveness is a very challenging environment
nowadays everywhere in the world. If we look at competitiveness
indicators Egypt unfortunately is moving down in the rankings."
Arabi said a new investment law, currently in draft form,
would tackle issues including land use, the energy sector and
infrastructure. "I believe we will have a very advanced law that
tackles all the problems we are facing nowadays in Egypt."
Authorities are working hard to make it easier for the
private sector to operate in Egypt, Arabi said; a stifling
bureaucracy and legal disputes have discouraged investment. In
April, the cabinet approved a law preventing third parties from
challenging contracts between the government and investors.
Before Mubarak's exit, new foreign direct investment in
Egypt was about $8 billion a year. It subsequently tumbled to
some $3 billion, before recovering to $6 billion in the last
fiscal year, which ended in June.
The economic growth rate over the last three years was
around 2 percent.
"It is very important to have a growth rate at least three
times the growth rate of the population. Nowadays we have a
population growth rate in Egypt of more than 2.5 percent."
Egypt aims for economic growth of at least 4 percent in the
coming year and hopes to boost this gradually to at least 7
percent on average for the next decade, said Arabi.
"To do so we need at least, for the coming fiscal year, 500
billion Egyptian pounds ($70 billion) total investments," he
said in his office at the sprawling planning ministry in Cairo.
Arabi and other ministers appear to be taking a more
realistic view of the economy than past officials, and so is
Sisi, who was elected president this year and has since taken
the politically bold step of raising fuel prices.
Previous governments tended to paint a rosy picture of
Egypt's circumstances; an overwhelming population of 85
million lives on a small area of land amid high unemployment,
widespread poverty, corruption and red tape.
Gulf Arab allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,
which fiercely oppose the Muslim Brotherhood, showered Egypt
with billions of dollars in aid after Sisi ousted the group.
Arabi said it was now time to push for Gulf investments in
Egypt, not more aid or donated petroleum products.
MILITARY'S ROLE
If foreign investment does increase, one question asked by
companies is likely to be: who will handle the cash?
Asked if it was important to assure investors that ventures
would not be dominated by Egypt's powerful military, Arabi said:
"I believe this is the wrong message that is repeatedly
delivered. As I mentioned many times, the scope and the size of
the investments that Egypt needs is extremely huge."
He added, "Again, it's much above the capability of the
military and the private sector and the public sector and even
the foreign investors. That is why we need them all together."
Arabi said Egypt was scrambling to sign deals with companies
before holding an economic summit in the resort town of Sharm
el-Sheikh next February to attract investment.
"Energy - I believe this is the top priority for us, for the
country. Housing. Infrastructure. Agriculture. Manufacturing. Of
course tourism," said Arabi, adding that a committee including
Saudi Arabia and the UAE was reviewing investment opportunities.
He said Egypt was focused on pushing through the new
investment law before the conference, so that the event would
effectively be a signing ceremony for investment deals.
Some economists think a successful conference might enable
the government to push through reforms needed to reach agreement
on a loan package with the International Monetary Fund. Since
2011, the country has considered such a loan and even held talks
with the IMF, but political sensitivities have blocked a deal.
Arabi, who took part in past negotiations with the IMF,
expressed serious doubt that Egypt's current government at least
would pursue that path. Parliamentary elections are expected
sometime in coming months.
"It's better to leave this to the coming government. What is
really more important is to start and to accelerate the reform
plan, the economic reform plan that we started," Arabi said.
"I believe what this government has already done is much
more than what the IMF requested from us before. It is very
important to have a national and homegrown economic reform
programme and to implement this reform programme."
