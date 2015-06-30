* UAE valauations seens as relatively attractive
* This year's underperformance vs Saudi may vanish
* Funds still bearish on Saudi market for now
* Most bearish on Turkish equities since March 2014
* Still positive on Egypt despite poor performance
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 30 Middle East fund managers have
returned to favouring United Arab Emirates stock markets because
of more attractive valuations, while cutting allocations to
Turkey because of political uncertainty there, the latest
monthly Reuters survey shows.
The survey of 15 leading managers, taken over the past 10
days, found 33 percent now expect to increase allocations to UAE
equities over the next three months, while 7 percent expect to
cut them.
That is a shift from the previous survey, when bulls and
bears were almost equally balanced, with 27 percent planning to
increase UAE equity allocations and 20 percent foreseeing a
reduction.
"We expect a number of UAE companies to report robust and
better-than-expected earnings growth this year and feel that
market valuations do not completely reflect this view," Abu
Dhabi's Invest AD said.
"Expected dividend yields in a number of UAE stocks,
especially in UAE banks, are very attractive and we expect
investors to take cognisance of this in the next three months."
The UAE markets have lagged Saudi Arabia this year, with the
Riyadh index up 9 percent year-to-date, Dubai
up 7 percent and Abu Dhabi only 3 percent higher.
Many funds attribute this to strong buying of Saudi stocks
by local retail investors before that market's opening to direct
foreign investment on June 15 this year.
While funds are positive on the Saudi market in the long
term, many believe stocks there have become richly valued, and
foreign money has been very slow to enter since June 15. So many
managers think the UAE's performance will catch up with and
possibly exceed Saudi Arabia in coming months.
The latest survey shows 14 percent of funds expecting to
raise equity allocations to Saudi Arabia and 27 percent to
reduce them. A month ago, the proportions were 7 percent and 27
percent respectively.
TURKEY
The survey also showed increasing bearishness towards stocks
in Turkey, where no fund expects to raise its allocations and 20
percent expect to cut them. That is the most negative balance
for Turkey since March 2014.
Elections on June 7 cost the Islamist-rooted AK Party its
parliamentary majority, creating massive uncertainty over the
nature of the next government; talks to form one are continuing.
Also, the approach of U.S. monetary tightening is leaving
Turkish markets, heavily dependent on capital inflows,
vulnerable.
The survey shows continued optimism towards Egypt, despite
that market's poor performance in the last few months.
Twenty-seven percent of funds expect to raise allocations to
Egyptian equities and only 7 percent to reduce them.
Most funds responded to the latest survey before last
Friday's militant attack on a mosque in Kuwait, which killed 27
people, and before a breakdown in talks on the Greek debt crisis
raised the chances of Greece leaving the euro zone.
Both events have dampened Middle East markets but are not
seen by most fund managers as decisive factors. Major Gulf
economies do not depend on foreign investment and have huge
fiscal reserves, insulating them from political events and
global economic instability to a large degree.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 13
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 14
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 9
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 12
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 9
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 12
f) Kuwait INCREASE - 2
DECREASE - 2 SAME - 11
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kim Coghill)