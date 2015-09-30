* Most bullish on UAE equities since survey launched in Sept
2013
* Managers cite economy's diversification, Iran
* Q3 earnings reporting period may be trigger
* Positive towards Saudi by much smaller margin
* Still bullish on Egypt despite poor performance
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Sept 30 Middle East fund managers favour
United Arab Emirates stock markets over other bourses by a large
margin as the region struggles with low oil prices and an
unstable global environment, a monthly Reuters survey shows.
Gulf stock markets are in a difficult period as cheap oil
slashes the state revenues of energy exporting countries and
begins to tighten liquidity in banking systems.
But the survey of 15 leading investment firms, conducted
over the past 10 days, shows them still prepared to put new
money into UAE stocks. Some said the start of the reporting
season for third-quarter corporate earnings in late October
could be the trigger for such allocations.
Fifty-three percent of fund managers in the latest survey
said they expected to raise equity allocations to the UAE in the
next three months, while none expected to cut them.
That was the biggest bullish balance for UAE equities since
the survey was launched in September 2013. In the previous
month's survey, 40 percent expected to raise allocations there
and none to cut them.
<----------------------------------------------------------
Graphic of survey results: link.reuters.com/ryg75w
---------------------------------------------------------->
Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at Abu Dhabi's The
National Investor, said that after falls in recent months, the
valuations of UAE stocks were attractive for the first time
since 2012.
"The UAE has a diversified economy compared to the rest of
the region - this is important with oil prices under pressure,"
he said.
Fund managers also cited expectations that Dubai, with close
trading ties to Iran, would benefit from the lifting of
international economic sanctions against Tehran in coming
months, as well as the peg of the UAE dirham to the U.S. dollar,
which insulates foreign funds from the currency risk faced in
many emerging markets.
Within the Gulf, the second most favoured stock market is
Saudi Arabia, but by a much smaller margin. Thirty-three percent
of managers expect to raise equity allocations there and 20
percent to cut them; in the previous month, the ratios were 27
and 13 percent.
The Saudi market's heavy exposure to petrochemical industry
earnings, which are sensitive to oil prices, and a lack of
clarity over how the government will manage fiscal policy with
oil so cheap remain major concerns for funds.
The latest survey also showed managers remained positive on
Egypt despite that market's poor performance this year, with the
Cairo index down 18 percent year-to-date.
Thirty-three percent of managers said they expected to raise
allocations to Egyptian equities and none to cut them, compared
to ratios of 33 and 7 percent in the previous month's survey.
The threat of depreciation of the Egyptian pound, delays in
pushing through economic reforms and projects promised by the
government, and domestic security worries have hurt the market.
But Henin said many funds were still looking ahead to an uptrend
in corporate profits and the promise of stronger economic
growth.
"From a fundamental view, all the ingredients are there," he
said.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 9
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 14
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 8 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 7
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 9
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 7
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 10
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 14
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 13
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Ahli Bank
Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar;
Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest
AD; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment
Bank; Schroders Middle East; Securities and Investment Co of
Bahrain; The National Investor; Union National Bank.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Reporting by Andrew Torchia)