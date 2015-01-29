* 40 pct expect to increase Saudi equity allocations
* Growing view that oil may have bottomed out
* Valuations have fallen to attractive levels
* Still bullish on diversified UAE stocks
* Neutral to negative on Qatar, Kuwait equities
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 29 Middle East funds are turning
positive on Saudi Arabia's stock market because of signs that
oil prices are starting to stabilise, the latest Reuters survey
of asset managers shows.
Many fund managers became bearish on Saudi Arabia in the
past few months as the oil price plunge promised to slash the
earnings of petrochemical producers, which are heavily weighted
in the Saudi market, and triggered panic selling of overvalued
shares by local retail investors.
In the December survey, 40 percent of respondents said they
expected to cut their Saudi equity allocations in the next three
months, while 33 percent intended to raise them.
The January survey shows a big shift: 40 percent now expect
to increase Saudi equity allocations while none expect to reduce
them.
Fund managers said valuations had dropped far enough to
start making the Saudi market attractive again. Also, oil prices
may be stabilising; in the past two weeks, Brent oil has
traded just below $50 a barrel, and OPEC secretary-general
Abdulla al-Badri said this week that it might have reached a
floor.
This has encouraged some retail investors in the region, as
well as funds, to resume focusing on factors other than oil.
"In the last few weeks, there was a decoupling between oil
prices and the stock markets," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of
asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in
Bahrain.
One positive factor for Saudi Arabia this year may be bank
earnings; the kingdom has banks with relatively high
concentrations of low-cost current account and savings account
deposits. So with U.S. interest rates - and hence local rates -
widely expected to rise this year, banks' net interest margins
may improve.
Another positive factor is the smooth royal succession this
month following the death of King Abdullah. After swiftly
assuming power, his successor King Salman pledged continuity in
policies and appointed younger men as his heirs, apparently
settling the succession issue for years to come.
The Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East investment
professionals was conducted over the past 10 days.
UAE
As oil fell in recent months, the survey showed funds
staying most positive on United Arab Emirates stock markets,
because of the UAE's relatively diversified economy. That trend
has not changed; the January survey found 47 percent of managers
expecting to raise UAE equity allocations.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, funds are on balance neutral to
negative on equities in Qatar and Kuwait.
"The headlines so far have been worse-than-expected results
from Qatari companies and improved sentiment in Kuwait," said
Bader Al Ghanim, head of asset management at Kuwait's Global
Investment House.
"We want to capitalise on this; however, we are being very
selective."
Overall, the latest survey suggests many funds remain
cautious towards both equities and fixed income, and are moving
some money into cash, because of growing uncertainties in the
global economy, including the approach of possible U.S. interest
rate hikes, the threat of Greece leaving the euro zone, and
economic instability in China.
A third of respondents expect to raise their overall equity
allocations to the Middle East in the next three months, down
from 47 percent in the previous survey; in both surveys, 20
percent expected to decrease allocations.
In the latest survey, 13 percent expect to raise fixed
income allocations and 27 percent to reduce them.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 7
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 9
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 7 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 6
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 9
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 6 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 9
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan
Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD;
Global Investment House; Mashreq Bank; National Bank of Abu
Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle
East; Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Union National
Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)