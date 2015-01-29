* 40 pct expect to increase Saudi equity allocations * Growing view that oil may have bottomed out * Valuations have fallen to attractive levels * Still bullish on diversified UAE stocks * Neutral to negative on Qatar, Kuwait equities By Olzhas Auyezov DUBAI, Jan 29 Middle East funds are turning positive on Saudi Arabia's stock market because of signs that oil prices are starting to stabilise, the latest Reuters survey of asset managers shows. Many fund managers became bearish on Saudi Arabia in the past few months as the oil price plunge promised to slash the earnings of petrochemical producers, which are heavily weighted in the Saudi market, and triggered panic selling of overvalued shares by local retail investors. In the December survey, 40 percent of respondents said they expected to cut their Saudi equity allocations in the next three months, while 33 percent intended to raise them. The January survey shows a big shift: 40 percent now expect to increase Saudi equity allocations while none expect to reduce them. Fund managers said valuations had dropped far enough to start making the Saudi market attractive again. Also, oil prices may be stabilising; in the past two weeks, Brent oil has traded just below $50 a barrel, and OPEC secretary-general Abdulla al-Badri said this week that it might have reached a floor. This has encouraged some retail investors in the region, as well as funds, to resume focusing on factors other than oil. "In the last few weeks, there was a decoupling between oil prices and the stock markets," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain. One positive factor for Saudi Arabia this year may be bank earnings; the kingdom has banks with relatively high concentrations of low-cost current account and savings account deposits. So with U.S. interest rates - and hence local rates - widely expected to rise this year, banks' net interest margins may improve. Another positive factor is the smooth royal succession this month following the death of King Abdullah. After swiftly assuming power, his successor King Salman pledged continuity in policies and appointed younger men as his heirs, apparently settling the succession issue for years to come. The Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East investment professionals was conducted over the past 10 days. <---------------------------------------------------------- Graphic of survey result: link.reuters.com/caw83w ----------------------------------------------------------> UAE As oil fell in recent months, the survey showed funds staying most positive on United Arab Emirates stock markets, because of the UAE's relatively diversified economy. That trend has not changed; the January survey found 47 percent of managers expecting to raise UAE equity allocations. Elsewhere in the Gulf, funds are on balance neutral to negative on equities in Qatar and Kuwait. "The headlines so far have been worse-than-expected results from Qatari companies and improved sentiment in Kuwait," said Bader Al Ghanim, head of asset management at Kuwait's Global Investment House. "We want to capitalise on this; however, we are being very selective." Overall, the latest survey suggests many funds remain cautious towards both equities and fixed income, and are moving some money into cash, because of growing uncertainties in the global economy, including the approach of possible U.S. interest rate hikes, the threat of Greece leaving the euro zone, and economic instability in China. A third of respondents expect to raise their overall equity allocations to the Middle East in the next three months, down from 47 percent in the previous survey; in both surveys, 20 percent expected to decrease allocations. In the latest survey, 13 percent expect to raise fixed income allocations and 27 percent to reduce them. SURVEY RESULTS 1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three months? INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 7 2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next three months? INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 9 3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your equity allocations to the following countries in the next three months? a) United Arab Emirates INCREASE - 7 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 6 b) Qatar INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 9 c) Saudi Arabia INCREASE - 6 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 9 d) Egypt INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10 e) Turkey INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10 f) Kuwait INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10 NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Mashreq Bank; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle East; Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Union National Bank. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)