By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 31 Middle East fund managers may
move further into cash as economic and geopolitical risks in the
region rise, a monthly Reuters survey of asset managers shows.
The survey of 15 leading fund firms, conducted over the past
10 days, shows just 13 percent expect to raise their equity
allocations to the Middle East in the next three months, down
from 27 percent in the previous survey. The proportion intending
to cut equity allocations is up to 20 percent from 13 percent.
At the same time, 7 percent expect to raise fixed income
allocations to the region and 13 percent to reduce them,
compared to proportions of 7 and 27 percent a month ago.
It is the first time since the survey was launched in
September 2013 that the bears outweigh the bulls for both
equities and fixed income simultaneously.
Oil prices are one reason; after rebounding in the first two
months of this year, they again showed weakness in March. Any
international deal on Iran's nuclear programme this week could
be positive for the region's development but push oil down
further because of the prospect of more Iranian supply.
The approach of anticipated U.S. monetary tightening later
this year has cast a shadow over fixed income.
And in the past week, the Saudi Arabian-led military
intervention in Yemen has become a significant risk factor. The
vast majority of analysts think the conflict will be limited and
contained within Yemen's borders, so there will be no damage to
the economies of the Gulf oil states. But the intervention has
made markets more volatile.
The shift of sentiment can be seen most clearly in Saudi
Arabian equities, where 20 percent of managers now expect to
increase their allocations and the same proportion intend to
reduce them. A month ago, 53 percent planned to boost Saudi
equity allocations and none to cut them.
Saudi petrochemical companies are heavily weighted in the
market and oil's renewed softness has fuelled concern about
their valuations. Overall, with a forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 15.2, the Saudi market remains the most richly valued
in the Gulf Cooperation Council and is just slightly cheaper
than developed market benchmarks such as the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, which trades at 16.0 times earnings.
"The Saudi market has had a good run-up year-to-date," said
Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities &
Investment Co in Bahrain. "From the fundamental point of view, I
think the market is fairly valued."
"Also, we have heightened geopolitical risk because of
Yemen."
Economic reforms being pushed by King Salman in the months
after his accession are another source of uncertainty. In the
long run they are likely to benefit the economy, but in the
short term there could be losers.
Property stocks such as Dar Al Arkan took a hit
last week when the government decided to tax undeveloped urban
land with the aim of bringing down prices and making housing
more affordable.
EGYPT
Egypt is the one equities market where fund managers remain
clearly bullish; low oil prices will help state finances, not
hurt them as in the Gulf, and while Egypt is involved in the
Yemen conflict, it is geographically distant.
In the last few weeks, a number of companies have reported
strong profit growth for 2014, indicating the economy may have
recovered in most respects from the political tumult of the past
few years. Cable makers El Sewedy Electric and Electro
Cables Egypt posted net profit jumps of 231 and 466
percent.
The public share offer of food maker Edita saw the
institutional tranche priced at the top of its range last week;
it was 13.4 times oversubscribed.
Sarwar from SICO said Egypt was set to benefit from cheaper
oil and valuations there looked "decent". "In the Middle East
and North Africa region, Egypt looks like one of the markets
that will outperform this year."
Twenty-seven percent of managers expect to raise their
Egyptian equity allocations in the next three months, down from
40 percent in the last survey, while none expect to cut them
compared to 7 percent.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 12
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 10
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 9
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 11
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 12
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Abu Dhabi
Fund for Development; Ahli Bank Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan
Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD;
Global Investment House; Invest AD; National Bank of Abu Dhabi;
NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders Middle East;
Securities and Investment Co of Bahrain; Union National Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)