By Dinesh Nair
| DUBAI, June 10
Large institutional investors in
the Middle East are increasingly switching towards alternative
investments such as private equity and hedge funds to generate
returns in volatile global markets, a study released on Monday
showed.
The Gulf Arab region is home to some of the world's largest
sovereign wealth funds and family investment offices, which are
major sources of revenue for global fund managers.
Historically, these investors have preferred conservative
products such as government bonds and index-replicating funds,
but that pattern is changing fast as pressure to generate
returns increases, the asset management arm of French bank
Natixis said on Monday.
"The study shows an acknowledgement by institutional
investors that the old rules of investing no longer apply and
confirms the need for new investment strategies to address the
unique challenges of modern markets," Jamal Saab, managing
director and regional head at Natixis Global Asset Management,
said in the statement.
About 69 percent of Middle Eastern institutional investors
polled by Natixis expected to increase allocations to
alternatives and other assets not correlated with the main
global market trends during the rest of 2013. Meanwhile, 93
percent forecast alternative investments would perform better
this year than they did in 2012.
Almost half of the investors forecast equities would be the
top-performing asset class this year, with three in four
planning to raise their equity allocations for the rest of the
year.
"Institutions are mindful that they need to meet both short-
and long-term objectives, and they see stocks as the best way to
achieve that balance in 2013," said Saab.
Private equity investments are gaining allure among
sovereign funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority,
which has been beefing up its internal private equity division.
Only 59 percent of institutional investors in the region
believe that citizens in their country will have enough assets
to address their liabilities when they retire, the Natixis
survey showed, but 84 percent are confident of meeting their own
long-term liabilities.
Natixis' asset management arm managed $785 billion of assets
as of March 31, 2013.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)