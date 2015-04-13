(Adds Committee to Protect Journalists appeal, paragraphs 5-6)
UNITED NATIONS, April 13 The Iraqi government is
responsible for protecting foreign and local journalists, the
United Nations said on Monday, after the Baghdad bureau chief
for Reuters had to leave the country when he was threatened in
reaction to a Reuters report.
Ned Parker left Iraq last week after he was denounced by a
Shi'ite paramilitary group's satellite news channel and
threatened on Facebook in reaction to a report that detailed
lynching and looting in the city of Tikrit.
"It is incumbent on the Government to do all it can to
ensure the protection of domestic and international journalists
and media professionals in carrying out their duties, and to
send the clear message that threats against media professionals
are not acceptable," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
"Freedom of expression and the right to impart and to
receive information underpin democracy and the rule of law,"
Dujarric told reporters in New York.
Separately, the Committee to Project Journalists (CPJ), a
New York-based press freedom advocacy group, urged the Iraqi
government to investigate the death threats against Parker and
make sure reporters can work there without fear of reprisals.
"Threats aimed at silencing journalists, no matter from
where they come, cannot be tolerated. The Iraqi people deserve
to know and to share information about the extreme violence and
volatility wracking their nation," said Sherif Mansour, head of
the group's Middle East and North Africa program.
A spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said
last week that the government was against any messages that
encourage hatred or intimidation. He said the environment for
the media had "improved significantly" in Iraq.
The CPJ says that at least 15 journalists have been killed
in Iraq since the beginning of 2013.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau)