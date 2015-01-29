JERUSALEM Jan 29 Israel said on Thursday it
received a message from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah
that it was backing away from further violence, a day after the
worst deadly clashes in years erupted along the border.
The Israel-Lebanon frontier, where two Israeli soldiers and
a Spanish peacekeeper were killed in an exchange of fire between
Hezbollah and Israel, appeared quiet early on Thursday.
Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon said Israel had
received a message from a U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon
that Hezbollah was not interested in further escalation.
"Indeed, a message was received," he said. "There are lines
of coordination between us and Lebanon via UNIFIL (the U.N.
force)and such a message was indeed received from Lebanon."
In Beirut, Hezbollah officials could not immediately be
reached for comment.
"I can't say whether the events are behind us," Yaalon added
in a separate radio interview. "Until the area completely calms
down, the Israel Defense Forces will remain prepared and ready."
The Israeli soldiers were killed when Hezbollah fired five
missiles at a convoy of Israeli military vehicles. The attack
appeared to be in retaliation for a Jan. 18 Israeli air strike
in southern Syria that killed several Hezbollah members and an
Iranian general.
The peacekeeper in southern Lebanon was killed as Israel
responded with air strikes and artillery fire, a U.N. spokesman
and Spanish officials said.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)