JERUSALEM Dec 2 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would dissolve parliament and seek early elections and ordered the dismissal of his Finance and Justice ministers.

"The prime minister plans to call for parliament's dissolution as soon as possible and to go to the people and get a clear mandate to lead Israel," a statement from his office said.

Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing Likud party, also said he ordered the dismissal of Finance Minister Yair Lapid and Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, who both head centrist parties.

"In past weeks, including the past day, ministers Lapid and Livni have harshly attacked the government that I head. I will no longer tolerate an opposition inside the goverment," Netanyahu said in the statement. (Reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan and Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Ralph Boulton)