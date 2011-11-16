DUBAI Nov 16 Most Gulf Arab bourses eased
on Wednesday after Asian shares and the euro fell on euro zone
debt contagion fears, but weakness was limited with volumes
muted.
Signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated
France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not
escape contagion from the region's debt crisis.
World shares were generally lower with the MSCI all-country
world index off half a percent.
"The global backdrop is slightly negative and so markets in
the Gulf are flat to marginally lower," said Shahid Hameed from
Global Investment House.
Qatar Telecom ended 0.4 percent higher after it
said it acquired a further 7.45 percent of StarHub,
Singapore's second biggest telecom company.
That helped lift Qatar's index, which, along with
Bahrain, were the only markets to gain. Qatar's benchmark
rose 0.1 percent and Bahrain's measure advanced 0.7 percent.
In the UAE, both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi measures
retreated slightly. Emirates NBD weighed, down
0.3 percent and Dubai Islamic Bank fell 0.5 percent.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi retreated 0.5 percent
while Union National Bank fell 0.7 percent and First
Gulf Bank slipped 1 percent.
"The low volumes in the last two trading sessions in the
United Arab Emirates goes to suggest that markets do not have
enough power to break resistance levels technically," said
Mohammed Ali Yasin from CAPM Investment.
Oman's benchmark fell for a fourth consecutive
trading day easing 0.1 percent to 5,532 points. Bank Muscat
declined 1.1 percent.
In Egypt, the index ended 0.2 percent lower as
investors waited to see if the government would back down on a
proposal to lay down principles for a new constitution in the
face of opposition from many political parties.
"If the outcome is not favourable and the protest goes
ahead, this will be a blow to the equity market," said Ahmed
Abutaleb of Pharos Securities. "We are approaching the elections
and Friday's protest might cause them to be delayed."
(Additional reporting by Tamim Elyan in Cairo; Writing by
Rachna Uppal; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)