DUBAI Oct 30 Shares in Abu Dhabi-listed Dana
Gas tumbled on Tuesday to their lowest finish since
Oct. 4 after sources familiar with the matter said the firm
would not repay its sukuk on maturity. But Gulf stock markets
finished near-flat in quiet trade, amid a post-holiday lull in
activity.
Shares in Dana dropped 4.3 percent to 0.43 dirhams, having
dipped 8.5 percent intra-day. Dana has reached a standstill
agreement with bondholders on its $920 million convertible sukuk
maturing Oct. 31, which is effective for up to six months, the
sources told Reuters. Dana declined to comment.
"This is going to shake the faith of investors (in sukuk)
big time," said a Dubai-based trader, who asked not to be
identified. If the payment is not made on Wednesday, Dana will
become the first UAE company not to repay a sukuk on maturity.
The price of Dana's sukuk plunged about
10 points to 68.0 bid.
However, the sources said the standstill would give Dana
more time to hammer out a deal with bondholders, and its case is
not seen as a negative signal for Dubai credits or markets in
general. The privately owned company is not viewed as a
strategic entity for the United Arab Emirates.
Heavyweight stocks supported Abu Dhabi's index, which
ticked up 0.03 percent to close at a fresh 14-month high.
Telecom operator Etisalat and First Gulf Bank
gained 0.4 and 1.0 percent respectively.
Many investors are bullish on the market, with valuations
still considered attractive.
"There is some rotation of funds out of Dubai to Abu Dhabi
where people are still waiting on results from the real estate
firms," said an Abu Dhabi-based trader. "Valuations in Abu Dhabi
are still lower than those of Dubai."
Dubai's index ended 0.02 percent higher. Total
trading volume, at 32 million shares, was the lowest daily count
since Sept. 5.
Elsewhere, Qatar's benchmark edged up 0.06 percent as
it resumed trade after a long Eid al Adha holiday. Qatar
Navigation (Milaha) rose 3.9 percent; last Thursday it
posted an operating profit of 452 million riyals for the first
nine months of the year, up 19 percent year-on-year.
In Kuwait the bourse, also in its first trading
session since the holidays, closed flat as political unrest kept
buyers on the sidelines. The index tumbled last week to a
two-month low after tens of thousands of people demonstrated
against changes to the electoral law.
Kuwaiti authorities arrested an opposition leader late on
Monday after he made comments viewed as critical of the
country's ruler, a local political activist said.
Credit rating agency Fitch said a serious escalation of
public unrest could threaten Kuwait's 'AA' sovereign rating.
"Much will depend on how the authorities respond, and whether
large-scale violence is avoided," it said.
