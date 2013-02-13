DUBAI Feb 13 Egypt's bourse slipped from a one-week high on Wednesday after ratings agency Moody's cut the country's credit rating, raising fears of diminishing foreign inflows, while Gulf markets extend gains from an early-year rally.

Moody's downgraded Egypt one notch to B3 and warned a further downgrade is possible. The ratings agency cited the economic impact of civil unrest two years after the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak as the main factor behind the downgrade. It also said it had doubts about Egypt's ability to secure International Monetary Fund support.

Prolonged unrest, largely between supporters and opponents of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, has hindered government attempts to stabilise the economy, weighing on local investor sentiment.

"Its negative for the country at least in the short- to medium-term," said Reda Gomaa, portfolio manager at Mashreq. "The problem is when a country loses a notch or more, it is difficult to bring it back."

Gomaa said the economy is unlikely to improve as long as political instability exists. The dire situation will persist until parliamentary elections set for April, he adds.

Cairo's benchmark lost 0.4 percent.

Losers outnumber gainers 22 to five on the 30-stock index.

Commercial International Bank fell 2 percent and Orascom Telecom shed 2.7 percent.

Talaat Mostafa declined 2.6 percent. An Egyptian court has postponed a hearing over the disputed sale of land for the property developer's flagship Madinaty project to April 30 from April 16, a bourse statement said.

Elsewhere, most Gulf markets rose, with Dubai's Emaar Properties propelling the emirate's rally as investors await dividend announcements.

Investors expect Emaar to pay a dividend of around 0.1 dirhams ($0.03) at its annual general meeting in the coming weeks, in line with what was given out over the last two years.

"Emaar keeps dominating activity in anticipation of dividends, accounting for 42 percent of the entire index move this year - driven by foreign buying," said Anastasios Dalgiannakis, institutional trading manager at Mubasher. "At this stage, we would expect a more sideways trend."

Shares in Emaar rose 2 percent, extending 2013 gains to 34.4 percent. Dubai's index climbed 0.8 percent, up 17.3 percent year-to-date.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark advanced 1.1 percent to a 39-month high.

Small-cap property stocks dominate trade, signalling a high level of retail activity. Eshraq Properties and Rak Properties rise 13.1 and 3.7 percent respectively.

Elsewhere, Qatar's bourse gained 0.6 percent, driven by a 1.7 percent advance from Qatar Telecom.

Gulf International Services jumped 4.6 percent, its largest one-day gain since September 2011. The stock has risen in 11 of the last 12 sessions.

Oman's measure rose 0.3 percent, with heavyweight Bank Muscat supporting. The lender said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks on a private share sale with an international institution, with the deal set to complete by the end of the month.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark ticked up 0.08 points, its fifth consecutive gain, while Kuwait's index advanced 0.4 percent.

