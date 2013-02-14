DUBAI Feb 14 Slight profit-taking pushed most
regional markets lower on Thursday as investors failed to find a
positive catalyst to advance prices that seem stretched.
Markets in the United Arab Emirates slipped from multi-year
highs but selling pressure was muted, giving hope of further
upside in coming sessions.
"First-quarter expectations will channel into the market and
dividends should entice people and help stocks (rise) further in
the short-term," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief
trader at Gulfmena Investments.
Other analysts said the market's early-year gains have been
sharp, with many stocks at or above fair value, and fresh
positive catalysts are required to justify a further hike.
UAE markets have surged this year as traders bet on improved
corporate earnings. Fourth-quarter results have been broadly
positive, although profits at Dubai bellwether Emaar Properties
and Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties - among the
UAE capital's most liquid stocks - missed analysts' estimates.
New development projects have helped sustain a positive
sentiment on UAE equities. Dubai on Wednesday gave the go-ahead
for a new $1.6 billion man-made island as it resumes
constructing extravagant developments, despite the emirate being
littered with stalled or abandoned projects commissioned in the
boom years of the previous decade.
Dubai's large-cap stocks headed declines. Emirates NBD
and Emaar dipped 3.4 and 1 percent respectively.
The emirate's benchmark slipped 0.5 percent, easing
away from Wednesday's 38-month high. It rose 1.9 percent for the
week. Some investors tend to sell ahead of the weekend to reduce
their risk exposure.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark dipped 0.7 percent, also down
from a 38-month high. First Gulf Bank was the main
drag, slipping 2.7 percent.
Elsewhere, Qatar's index lost 0.4 percent, snapping a
rally which helped it hit a 10-month high in the last session.
Industries Qatar shed 2.5 percent and Commercial
Bank of Qatar eased 0.7 percent.
In Egypt, the market extended declines. The index
slipped 0.3 percent to close at 5,716 points, trimming 2013
gains to 4.6 percent. The market has been moving within a tight
range as the government struggles to stabilise the economy and
manage widespread protests.
It has been trading within a range of 400 points since Jan.
9 - which is unusual for Egypt's volatile market.
"The buyers are not strong enough to break above the 5,800
levels and the sellers failed to push the prices lower," said
Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical analysis at Cairo's Beltone
Financial. "The market will continue to trade sideways in the
short-term unless there is a catalyst."
Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said he expected an
International Monetary Fund team to visit this month for talks
on a long-awaited loan agreement seen as vital to supporting the
country's economy.
Orascom Construction Industries shed 1.1 percent.
The construction firm said its shareholders approved the offer
to acquire its ordinary shares listed in Cairo in exchange for
cash or OCI shares listed in Amsterdam.
Traders are concerned about the possible liquidity drain if
the bluechip OCI delists after the offer goes through.
Commercial International Bank shaved 0.3 percent
and Egypt Kuwait Holding lost 0.8 percent.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's measure gained 0.2 percent as
banks supported. National Bank of Kuwait advanced 1
percent, while Gulf Bank and Ahli United Bank
gained 1.2 and 1.1 percent respectively.
Muscat's index ended 0.3 percent higher.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index declined 0.5 percent to 1,894 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 2,935 points.
QATAR
* The index retreated 0.4 percent to 8,793 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 5,716 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 6,398 points.
OMAN
The index gained 0.3 percent to 5,898 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 1,091 points.