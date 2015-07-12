* Saudi Basic Industries loses steam, ends down 1.1 pct

* Saudi market pulls back as Iran nuclear deal nears

* Iran deal positive for Dubai, maybe negative for others

* Dubai's Drake & Scull falls in heavy trade

* Egypt's Emaar Misr finally breaks post-listing slide

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, July 12 Gulf stock markets came off early highs to close mixed on Sunday, while Egypt continued to rebound but low trading turnover cast doubt on whether any extended recovery was beginning.

Buying of beaten-down blue chips boosted the Saudi index as much as 0.8 percent in early trade, but it ended 0.3 percent lower.

Miner Ma'aden finished up 0.9 percent but petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, which had surged its 10 percent daily limit on Thursday in response to a rebound of oil prices, lost steam and ended 1.1 percent lower.

Zain Saudi fell 2.1 percent after the company said it had received an order from Saudi Arabia's Department of Zakat and Income Tax for extra payments worth 619 million riyals ($165 million) for the years 2009-2011. It said it would appeal the order.

"Relatively weak oil prices have finally begun to weigh on the Saudi economy," Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group said in a report.

"...Activity is showing signs of slowing as the government begins to dial back spending: imports have fallen as private contractors retrench. Bank lending growth has also slowed, and the growth in May retail sales dipped to its lowest rate since October 2013."

Samba said it expected government spending on wages, subsidies and other benefits to remain firm, but investment was likely to be scaled back, affecting the construction and manufacturing sectors.

The Saudi market's pull-back deepened after a senior Iranian official told Reuters an agreement in negotiations with world powers on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme was close, though another later said a deal would not come on Sunday.

By removing the sanctions on Iran's economy, a nuclear deal would be seen as positive for Dubai, which would serve as a staging point for foreign trade with and investment in Iran.

But it could be modestly negative for many other Gulf markets, because an increase in Iranian oil sales might push down global crude prices. It could also siphon some investment money away from other Gulf economies, and be seen as a geopolitical setback for Riyadh, which has expressed reservations about a deal.

DUBAI, EGYPT

Dubai's index rose as much as 1.1 percent in early trade but closed 0.1 percent lower. Construction firm Drake & Scull, the most heavily traded stock, initially surged but ended down 0.5 percent.

Drake has been volatile since it announced on July 2 that it was removing a ceiling for investment by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals in its shares. Since then there does not appear to have been a jump in overall GCC ownership -- the latest exchange data shows it at just under 55 percent, against 57 percent when the announcement was made.

The Abu Dhabi index rose 0.5 percent as Abu Dhabi National Energy Co jumped 7.5 percent in its heaviest trade since mid-May. Reuters quoted sources as saying at the start of July that the Abu Dhabi government might merge the firm with other institutions to strengthen its finances; the company said it was not in any talks.

Qatar edged up 0.1 percent as Barwa Real Estate , the most active stock, and petrochemical producer Industries Qatar each added 0.4 percent, though they came well off their highs.

Egypt's index rose 1.0 percent. On Thursday it had gained 0.9 percent, breaking a six-day losing streak and bouncing from a 15-month low that was down 25 percent from February's multi-year peak.

Real estate developer Emaar Misr -- whose poor performance since it listed a week ago after an initial public offer at 3.80 Egyptian pounds per share was one reason for the market's gloom -- finally rose on Sunday, gaining 2.1 percent to 3.36 pounds.

Non-Arab foreign investors were net buyers by a significant margin. Nevertheless, trading volume in Cairo was moderate, and there was no clear sign the market was staging anything more than a short-term rebound, after technical indicators showed the index had become very 'oversold' on a near-term basis.

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.3 percent to 9,253 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,015 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,731 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 11,896 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.0 percent to 7,691 points.

KUWAIT

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 6,174 points.

OMAN

* The index gained 0.3 percent to 6,458 points

BAHRAIN

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,331 points. (Editing by Mark Potter)