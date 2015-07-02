* Sinai bloodshed may indicate insurgency worsening
* But foreigners buy Egyptian stocks as currency falls
* Saudi's PetroRabigh rises on dividend news
* Dubai's Drake & Scull surges as ownership limit eased
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA drops after saying not in merger talks
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 2 Egyptian stocks fell on Thursday
because of security worries after bloody clashes with militants
in Sinai. Gulf markets were mixed as the Greek debt crisis and
soft oil prices were offset by the bargain hunting of local
retail investors on dips.
Reopening after a two-day holiday, Egypt's share market
dropped 0.7 percent to 8,315 points. It has been
falling for a month, heading for a test of technical support at
its May low of 8,261 points.
The army said on Wednesday that more than 100 militants and
17 soldiers were killed after simultaneous assaults on military
checkpoints in North Sinai. Islamic State claimed responsibility
for the attacks.
This followed the assassination of Egypt's top public
prosecutor in a car bomb attack in Cairo on Monday. Although
investors have been willing to tolerate sporadic militant
violence in Egypt over the last year, some worry that this
week's events mark an escalation.
"The Egyptian army has so far failed to reverse the Sinai
insurgency, raising the likelihood of it spilling over into
mainland Egypt," consultancy IHS said in a report.
Financial firm EFG Hermes fell 1 percent and real
estate developer Talat Mostafa lost 1.3 percent.
However, Telecom Egypt rose 1.4 percent after the
telecommunications minister said the company was expected to
acquire a long-delayed 4G mobile licence next year.
The central bank resumed depreciating the Egyptian pound
on Thursday for the first time in five months, letting it
drop 1.3 percent.
Currency depreciation may please foreign institutional
investors who believe the pound is overvalued and needs to find
a sustainable level. Non-Arab foreigners were net buyers of
Egyptian stocks by a large margin on Thursday while local
investors were sellers, exchange data showed.
SAUDI, DUBAI
Elsewhere, the Saudi stock index rose 0.4 percent.
PetroRabigh climbed 2.2 percent after saying it
would pay a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for 2014. It is
the first time that PetroRabigh, a joint venture between Saudi
Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical, is paying a
dividend since at least 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Takween closed up 1.2 percent at 81.50 riyals,
well off its intra-day high of 88.25 riyals, in unusually heavy
trade. On Wednesday it had soared 9.2 percent.
Saudi Ground Services pulled back 2.5
percent to 72.50 riyals, ending a bull run that began with its
listing at 50 riyals last Thursday.
Dubai's index edged down 0.1 percent as Amlak
Finance slipped 5.0 percent.
However, construction firm Drake & Scull surged
11.5 percent in its heaviest trade since October after saying it
had raised its limit for ownership by Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) nationals to 100 percent from 49 percent. GCC nationals
owned 57 percent on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark share index gained 0.6 percent
as telecommunications operator Etisalat climbed 1.5
percent, rebounding after a week-long decline.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co dropped 5.4 percent
in thin trade after the company said in a brief statement that
it was "not engaged in merger discussions with any government or
other entity".
The stock had risen 5.7 percent on Wednesday after sources
told Reuters that Abu Dhabi might merge the company into another
state-owned business to make its debts more manageable and try
to turn around its performance.
Qatar's market edged up 0.6 percent as Qatar National
Bank, which had lost 2.1 percent on Wednesday,
rebounded 1.1 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 9,136 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,089 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 4,727 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 12,121 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 0.7 percent to 8,315 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,182 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 6,444 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 1,350 points.
