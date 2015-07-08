* Egypt now down 25 percent from February's peak
* Emaar Misr slides further in wake of listing
* PE ratios now close to emerging market average
* Big petrochemical stocks drop in Gulf
* Arabtec sinks after more management upheaval
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 8 The bear run on Egypt's stock
market continued on Wednesday as property developer Emaar Misr
slid further in the wake of its listing, while weak
oil prices weighed on the Gulf.
The Egyptian stock index tumbled 2.6 percent to a
15-month low of 7,551 points, bringing its losses from
February's multi-year peak to 25 percent.
The market has been hit by a perfect storm in the last few
weeks: Egypt's energy and foreign exchange shortages, a decision
by the central bank to resume depreciating the Egyptian pound
, and an order by the bourse that Egyptian investors who
buy global depository receipts (GDRs) by purchasing shares in
Egyptian pounds may only receive their returns in that currency.
Security fears after deadly clashes with Islamist militants
in the Sinai, the assassination of Egypt's top public prosecutor
in Cairo, plus the Greek debt crisis - the euro zone is a top
trading partner and source of tourists for Egypt - have also
hurt. Margin calls have added to the selling in recent days.
Property developer Emaar Misr slid a further 5.5
percent to 3.28 pounds. It has plunged from an initial public
offer price of 3.80 pounds since it listed on Sunday, becoming a
symbol of the market's panic.
Before the IPO, which was heavily oversubscribed, analysts
put fair value for the stock at around 4.70 pounds. But
investors have focused since then on the fact that valuations of
other property firms relative to their assets are even lower.
Palm Hills Development, another big real estate
firm, dropped 4.4 percent on Wednesday.
Arab Cotton Ginning, which had dropped 2.5 percent
on Tuesday after the government said it was halting all cotton
imports to try to assist production and marketing of the local
crop, fell further in early trade but recovered to close up 0.4
percent.
The chairman of the Egyptian Chamber of Textile Industries
said the textiles sector would be hurt by the lack of cheap
cotton imports.
"The market had run ahead of itself - developments haven't
kept up with the hype," Sherif Salem, portfolio manager at
Invest AD, a major Abu Dhabi fund firm, said of Egypt's slide.
The bear market has brought Egyptian valuations, which were
over 10 percent above emerging markets as a whole at one stage,
more closely in line; the index is now trading at about 13.5
times trailing earnings, Thomson Reuters data shows, against
around 13.2 for the MSCI emerging market index.
This should eventually help to stabilise Egyptian stocks,
perhaps when global market turmoil dies down and the Cairo
government formalises previously announced reforms such as a cut
in the corporate income tax ceiling, Salem said.
He noted that some stocks were back at late 2013 levels,
which did not seem reasonable given improvements in Egypt's
economic policymaking and outlook since then. "The positive
medium- and long-term outlook is still there."
A monthly Reuters survey of 15 Middle East fund managers,
published last week, found them on balance still positive on
Egypt. However, non-Arab foreign investors have become net
sellers in the past few days, exchange data shows.
GULF
Meanwhile, most Gulf markets fell in modest turnover because
of weak oil prices and global market instability due to the
Greek crisis and China's equities crash.
The Saudi stock index slipped 0.3 percent
as Saudi Basic Industries, a petrochemical blue chip
which is sensitive to oil prices, lost 0.8 percent.
Samba Financial Group, the third-largest bank by
assets, fell 0.7 percent after its board recommended a 0.45
riyal per share dividend for the first half of 2015. That was
lower than the 0.65 riyal which the bank said it would pay for
the corresponding period of 2014.
But Al Rajhi Bank, the second-largest lender,
jumped 1.9 percent ahead of the release of its second-quarter
earnings after the close.
The Dubai stock index slid 1.4 percent.
Construction firm Arabtec dropped 2.8 percent after
saying its group chief financial officer, human resources
officer and general counsel had resigned, the latest in a series
of management upheavals at the company since June last year.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.7 percent as Aldar
Properties dropped 3.7 percent. Qatar's market
fell 1.3 percent as Industries Qatar, another big
petrochemical producer, lost 2.2 percent.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)