* Saudi Basic Industries reaches highest close for nine days
* Several banks strong after Q2 earnings
* Jarir continues slips after Q2 results
* Dubai's Drake & Scull surges in heavy trade
* Egypt index rises but turnover shrinks
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 9 Rebounding oil prices and hopes
for a ceasefire in Yemen buoyed Gulf stock markets on Thursday,
with several Saudi Arabian banks climbing after second-quarter
earnings while Egypt stabilised after a plunging in recent
weeks.
Sentiment throughout the gulf was improved by Brent crude's
partial recovery from several days of sharp falls,
rising rising 3 percent to nearly $59 a barrel by the time
Saudi Arabia's bourse closed.
The Saudi stock index closed 2.5 percent higher as
top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries
raced to its 10 percent daily limit in heavy trading and closed
at its highest level in nine days. Miner Ma'aden also
gained 10 percent.
National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest
lender, rose 4.6 percent after second-quarter earnings. It
posted a 2.6 percent fall in net profit, slightly below
analysts' estimates, but also proposed a first-half cash
dividend of 0.80 riyal.
Al Rajhi Bank gained 4.9 percent after beating
estimates, though it halved its dividend.
Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's second-largest
retailer by market value, slipped by 0.7 percent. It had dropped
2.3 percent on Wednesday after posting a 14.6 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit to 154.9 million riyals ($41.3
million). Analysts had on average forecast 158.7 million riyals.
In addition to oil and bank earnings, the market was
supported by hopes for a halt to the conflict in Yemen, where a
Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Houthi rebels. The United
Nations envoy to Yemen said an agreement on a humanitarian
ceasefire was expected within 24 hours.
"The market has been discounted because of geopolitical
risks and the oil price drop," said Mazen al-Sudairi, head of
research at al-Istithmar Capital in Riyadh. "If the geopolitical
factors improve, the market will definitely improve
accordingly."
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's stock index rose 0.8
percent as construction company Drake & Scull, the most
heavily traded stock, jumped 7.2 percent. The stock has been
volatile since the company removed ownership restrictions for
Gulf citizens on July 2.
Abu Dhabi edged 0.3 percent higher as Dana Gas
surged 10.9 percent. The company said on Sunday that
it had won a favourable court ruling in its dispute with the
government of Iraq's Kurdistan over unpaid receivables, though
Kurdish authorities denied this.
The Qatar market gained 0.8 percent as petrochemical
producer Industries Qatar rose 2.1 percent.
Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the
Gulf Arab region, edged 0.2 percent higher after it posted a 10
percent rise in quarterly net profit to 2.91 billion riyals
($800 million). The average forecast from analysts polled by
Reuters was for 2.81 billion riyals.
EGYPT
Egypt's index, which had slid to a 15-month low on
Wednesday, down 25 percent from February's multi-year peak,
crept up by 0.9 percent after six straight days of falls.
Trading volume shrank, a negative technical sign, while
buying and selling by non-Arab foreign investors was evenly
balanced, according to exchange data.
Investment bank EFG Hermes surged 5.9 percent and
real estate developer Emaar Misr, which had plunged
since making its market debut at 3.80 Egyptian pounds on Sunday,
slowed its decline, dropping 2.4 percent to 3.27 pounds.
The Egyptian market has been beset by economic and security
worries, but valuations that were more than 10 percent above
emerging markets as a whole at one stage are now close to them.
The index is at about 13.5 times trailing earnings, Thomson
Reuters data shows, against around 13.3 for the MSCI emerging
market index.
However, an EFG Hermes report on Thursday said that Egypt
and other Middle Eastern markets could face fresh selling
pressure because of economic instability in China, which would
cause passive and possibly active funds to shift out of emerging
markets.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 2.5 percent to 9,282 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,017 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged 0.3 percent higher to 4,708 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.8 percent to 11,881 points.
EGYPT
* The index rebounded by 0.9 percent to 7,617
points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 6,139 points.
OMAN
* The index was up by 0.5 percent to 6,437 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged 0.1 percent lower to 1,335 points.
(Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by
David Goodman)