CAIRO/DUBAI Aug 17 Egypt's bourse ended higher on Wednesday as Mobinil rebounded from declines on talk of potential shareholding changes, while most Gulf markets gained in lacklustre trade.

Egypt's index gained 2.3 percent on heavy buying of Mobinil after some traders said Egyptian telecoms magnate Naguib Sawiris might be preparing to sell shares in the mobile operator. He denied this in comments to Reuters.

Mobinil, whose shares have fallen 44 percent this year, touching its lowest level since 2004 on Aug. 9 at 86 pounds, was the biggest gainer on the index, up 10 percent. Parent company Orascom Telecom gained 5.2 percent.

Mobinil is a joint venture between France Telecom and Orascom, a company founded by Sawiris in which Russia's Vimpelcom acquired a controlling stake in March. Sawiris's family also has a stake in Mobinil.

"The stock is really distressed and there's massive buying in the market. Everyone wanted to buy it at 86 pounds," said Ashraf Akhnoukh of CIBC brokerage. "What we're seeing today could be the equivalent of two months' volume."

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) gained 1.9 percent, lifting the index 0.6 percent, after saying it is planning a $1 billion-plus facility in China.

Despite regional gains, traders said Gulf investors were unconvinced by efforts to resolve the European debt crisis.

France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans on Tuesday for closer euro zone integration but they disappointed investors by ruling out common euro bond issuance for now.

"It's not going to change much in the short run, there was a hope in the market that they would come out with a game-changing plan like a bond issue but that was far-fetched," said Abdul Kadir Hussain, chief executive at Mashreq Capital in Dubai.

"We're probably still going to gyrate based on what happens in global markets and what happens in terms of global growth."

In Qatar, banks helped lift the benchmark 0.8 percent to a nine-day high, but volumes were low as investors waited for news to trigger buying.

Qatar National Bank climbed 0.6 percent, Commercial Bank of Qatar gained 3.4 percent and Qatar Islamic Bank rose 1.4 percent.

"Qatar is the most insulated market, their income is way bigger than their economy and they can afford to weather the storm," said Rami Sidani from Schroders Middle East.

"They are accumulating massive surpluses. Domestic names will be quite defensive in the turmoil. Any weakness is an advantage to enter these stocks."

In Oman, oil services firm Renaissance Services dropped 6.3 percent, before its trading was halted.

The company's shares have dropped by the maximum allowed 10 percent for two days to an all time low after it reported fraud at its unit Topaz, and saw a 77-percent drop in first-half net profit.

Banks helped index rise 0.6 percent. Bank Muscat rose 0.6 percent, National Bank of Oman climbed 0.7 percent and Bank Sohar gained 2.2 percent.

"The market saw a strong support today from local pension funds and retail clients came back with a focus on banking sector," said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager.

Kuwait's index slipped 0.2 percent, while markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi ended nearly flat.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The measure gains 2.3 percent to 4,729 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index added 0.6 percent to 6,088 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark gained 0.8 percent to 8,203 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 5,488 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure fell 0.2 percent to 5,833 points.

DUBAI

* The index inched up 0.04 percent to 1,467 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index eased 0.03 percent to 2,585 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure ended flat at 1,266 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)