By Nadia Saleem and Maha Dahan
| DUBAI/CAIRO, Sept 14
DUBAI/CAIRO, Sept 14Kuwait's index hit a
fresh six-week high on optimism about third-quarter results on
Wednesday, while Egyptian stocks, hit this week by concerns over
political stability and global markets, fell for a fourth
session in lacklustre trading.
"Investors are repositioning for stocks - it's not about
sectors right now, but about earnings," said Safaa Zbib, head of
research at Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment Co.
As the quarter nears its end, stocks with stable dividends
and earnings would perform well in the short term, he said.
The index rose 0.5 percent to its highest close since Aug.
4, as Kuwait Finance House rose 3.3 percent, Gulf Bank
climbed 2 percent and Zain gained 3 percent.
Zain has agreed to sell its stake in its indebted Saudi
affiliate to joint bidders Kingdom Holding and Bahrain
Telecom (Batelco). Kingdom said on Saturday it would
complete due diligence this month.
In Egypt, the main index slumped to a five-week low
with thin volumes plaguing trade. It fell 1.2 percent.
"The volumes are still low and there's not much news moving
the market," said Mohamed Shalaby of Cairo Capital Securities.
Heavyweight Orascom Construction Industries (OCI)
dropped 1.3 percent.
OCI said on Tuesday it planned to invest up to $130 million
in Rwanda within four years to build a methane power plant.
Citadel Capital lost 3.8 percent while Arab Cotton
Ginning shed 8 percent after a newspaper said on
Tuesday custom duties may be imposed on textile imports after
complaints that cheap imports were hurting local producers.
United Arab Emirates markets ended mixed with volumes in
Dubai at a three-week high.
Real estate-linked stocks led gains in Dubai, with Emaar
Properties up 1.1 percent and Drake & Scull
rising 0.6 percent. Logistics firm Aramex climbed 1.7
percent and Air Arabia advanced 0.8 percent.
These stocks are regular targets of retail investors looking
to turn a profit on short-term volatility.
Dubai's index closed 0.4 percent higher, cutting
its 2011 losses to 10 percent, as trading volumes climbed to
their highest level since Aug. 22.
"There is a lack of news and motivation for (UAE) markets to
take direction," said Samer al-Jaouni, general manager of Middle
East Financial Brokerage.
"But on the other hand, it's positive that our markets
didn't react in the same way to the global tension as the
international markets."
"Local investors are waiting for news to re-think and invest
in the markets."
Abu Dhabi's index shed 0.2 percent in muted trade.
In Qatar, the bourse gave back some of Tuesday's gains, but
analysts predicted it would rally before year-end, supported by
strong earnings from the gas exporter's bluechip stocks.
Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar Gas Transport
accounted for more than third of all shares traded, slipping 0.3
and 0.1 percent respectively.
"If we put Qatar chemical companies aside because of oil
prices' effect on earnings, I think it will be a good year again
for corporate earnings," Jaouni said. "At the end of the year we
could see the index close over 9,000 points."
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
KUWAIT
* The measure rose 0.5 percent to 6,036 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 1.2 percent to 4,485 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 1,467 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.2 percent to 2,579 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark fell 0.2 percent to 8,319 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.04 percent to 6,072 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 5,700 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure advanced 0.3 percent to 1,270 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)