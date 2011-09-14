DUBAI/CAIRO, Sept 14Kuwait's index hit a fresh six-week high on optimism about third-quarter results on Wednesday, while Egyptian stocks, hit this week by concerns over political stability and global markets, fell for a fourth session in lacklustre trading.

"Investors are repositioning for stocks - it's not about sectors right now, but about earnings," said Safaa Zbib, head of research at Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment Co.

As the quarter nears its end, stocks with stable dividends and earnings would perform well in the short term, he said.

The index rose 0.5 percent to its highest close since Aug. 4, as Kuwait Finance House rose 3.3 percent, Gulf Bank climbed 2 percent and Zain gained 3 percent.

Zain has agreed to sell its stake in its indebted Saudi affiliate to joint bidders Kingdom Holding and Bahrain Telecom (Batelco). Kingdom said on Saturday it would complete due diligence this month.

In Egypt, the main index slumped to a five-week low with thin volumes plaguing trade. It fell 1.2 percent.

"The volumes are still low and there's not much news moving the market," said Mohamed Shalaby of Cairo Capital Securities.

Heavyweight Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) dropped 1.3 percent.

OCI said on Tuesday it planned to invest up to $130 million in Rwanda within four years to build a methane power plant.

Citadel Capital lost 3.8 percent while Arab Cotton Ginning shed 8 percent after a newspaper said on Tuesday custom duties may be imposed on textile imports after complaints that cheap imports were hurting local producers.

United Arab Emirates markets ended mixed with volumes in Dubai at a three-week high.

Real estate-linked stocks led gains in Dubai, with Emaar Properties up 1.1 percent and Drake & Scull rising 0.6 percent. Logistics firm Aramex climbed 1.7 percent and Air Arabia advanced 0.8 percent.

These stocks are regular targets of retail investors looking to turn a profit on short-term volatility.

Dubai's index closed 0.4 percent higher, cutting its 2011 losses to 10 percent, as trading volumes climbed to their highest level since Aug. 22.

"There is a lack of news and motivation for (UAE) markets to take direction," said Samer al-Jaouni, general manager of Middle East Financial Brokerage.

"But on the other hand, it's positive that our markets didn't react in the same way to the global tension as the international markets."

"Local investors are waiting for news to re-think and invest in the markets."

Abu Dhabi's index shed 0.2 percent in muted trade.

In Qatar, the bourse gave back some of Tuesday's gains, but analysts predicted it would rally before year-end, supported by strong earnings from the gas exporter's bluechip stocks.

Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar Gas Transport accounted for more than third of all shares traded, slipping 0.3 and 0.1 percent respectively.

"If we put Qatar chemical companies aside because of oil prices' effect on earnings, I think it will be a good year again for corporate earnings," Jaouni said. "At the end of the year we could see the index close over 9,000 points."

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

KUWAIT

* The measure rose 0.5 percent to 6,036 points.

EGYPT

* The measure fell 1.2 percent to 4,485 points.

DUBAI

* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 1,467 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index declined 0.2 percent to 2,579 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark fell 0.2 percent to 8,319 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged up 0.04 percent to 6,072 points.

OMAN

* The index gained 0.1 percent to 5,700 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure advanced 0.3 percent to 1,270 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)