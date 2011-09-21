DUBAI, Sept 21 Most Gulf markets edged higher on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting as investors expected further monetary easing for the faltering economy but Kuwaiti shares slipped on political uncertainty.

Qatar's bourse hit an 11-week high, lifted by banking stocks. The index rose 0.6 percent, to its highest close since July 7.

"The next two weeks are critical-- we have the quantitative easing announcement in the U.S., and the Greek debt talks in Europe; these things can take the market in any direction," said Joe Kawkabani, Franklin Templeton Investments(ME) chief investment officer of equities.

Masraf Al Rayan and Industries Qatar were the main support, rising 0.9 and 1.2 percent respectively. Barwa Real Estate gained 1 percent.

"Banks have started to become more aggressive this year after cleaning up their books. Loan growth in Qatar, which is a good indicator of risk appetite, was at 5 percent growth," said Kawkabani.

Elsewhere, Kuwait's benchmark dipped 0.4 percent, ahead of a planned protest later on Wednesday against alleged corruption.

Some protesters want the resignation of the Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah.

"People are just being careful and waiting to see what's going to happen with the protest," said a Kuwait-based trader who asked not to be identified.

"If Nasser will resign, the streets will be positive and the market will go up. If things don't get better, I don't personally expect a heavy sell-off but it will be slow."

Large-caps Kuwait Finance House and Ahli United Bank fell 1.1 percent each and Kuwait International Bank lost 1.8 percent.

In Dubai, the index rose 0.5 percent to close at a two-week high.

Real estate-linked stocks supported, as Arabtec gained 0.7 percent, Drake & Scull climbed 1.1 percent and Emaar Properties rose 0.7 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index stemmed a 10-day decline, closing 0.04 percent higher.

Aldar Properties gained 2.5 percent, accounting for almost half of all shares traded on the index.

In Oman, Galfar Engineering climbed 2.5 percent after saying its chairman has received regulatory approval to raise his stake in the company to up to 35 percent.

The benchmark edged higher 0.09 percent

Saudi Arabia's shares slipped in the final day's trading before a long weekend as investors reduce positions amid global uncertainty over the U.S. economy and euro zone debt.

