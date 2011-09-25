By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, Sept 25
DUBAI, Sept 25 Egypt's bourse slumped to a
30-month low on Sunday, leading a regional decline, with
pressured world stocks dampening sentiment and a sharp decline
in oil prices threatening local fundamentals.
Egypt's main index fell 2.4 percent to its lowest
close since March 2009, with investors wary of the uncertain
political outlook in the North African country and discouraged
by last week's fall in global markets.
U.S equities recorded their worst weekly loss on Friday
since the 2008 financial crisis, hit by anxiety over the euro
zone debt crisis and a warning about the U.S. economy.
Saudi Arabia's petrochemical stocks pushed the index
to its largest one-day decline in two weeks as investors worried
about a squeeze on margins for chemical companies.
Crude fell to a six-week low on Friday on fresh concerns
about Europe's ability to manage debt and a possible banking
crisis. U.S. November crude fell 66 cents to settle at
$79.85, its lowest close since Aug. 9. CLc1
"So far, we believe fundamentals have been insulated from
what's happening globally, given that oil prices until last week
proved to be resilient," said Rami Sidani, Schroders Middle East
head of investment.
"(But) if oil stays below $80 for an extended period of
time, the investment for the region will be hampered... (since)
government spending is the main economic driver."
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's
largest chemicals producer, fell 0.5 percent. Yanbu National
Petrochemical Co (Yansab) dropped 1.7 percent and
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co dipped 2 percent.
These stocks are closely correlated to oil prices, which
impact their bottom line.
The index lost 1 percent, extending 2011 losses to
about 8 percent.
In Kuwait, Global Investment House led the index
to a three-week low, as investors already jittery on
political tension were spooked by global worries.
Global fell 12.7 percent, its largest one-day fall in over
two years as the firm talks to creditors to restructure debt.
It asked creditors to delay principal repayments on debt due
in December, it said earlier this month, as part of a move to
renegotiate a $1.7 billion restructuring.
Telecoms operator and index heavyweight Zain
dipped 1 percent after a court ruled that its annual
shareholders meeting held in April was void.
"All asset classes are suffering . regional markets are
sensitive to oil prices and its drop is also an issue," said a
Kuwait-based trader on condition of anonymity.
The benchmark slipped 1.1 percent to its lowest
close since Sept. 4.
In Abu Dhabi, the index hit 29-week lows after
closing 0.8 percent lower.
Dana Gas fell 1.8 percent and property stocks also
suffered. Aldar Properties shed 1.7 percent and Sorouh
Real Estate dropped 2.7 percent.
Elsewhere, Dubai's index declined 0.9 percent,
Qatar slipped 0.5 percent and Oman lost 0.7
percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure slumped 2.4 percent to 4,233 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1 percent to 6,083 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure dropped 1.1 percent to 5,850 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dipped 0.8 percent to 2,538 points.
DUBAI
* The index declined 0.9 percent to 1,447 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark fell 0.5 percent to 8,402 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.7 percent to 5,661 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure fell 1.9 percent to 1,222 points.
