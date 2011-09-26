By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 26
DUBAI, Sept 26 The Egyptian and Saudi bourses
bounced back on Monday, helped by an early rise in oil prices
and a late-day turnaround in world stocks on hopes that Europe
was tackling Greece's debt woes.
Egypt's benchmark gained 1.7 percent, to end at
its highest close in a week.
"The market took a heavy dip yesterday (Sunday) so some
recovery is normal, it is a rebound, not an actual recovery,"
said Nader Khedr, investment and capital market analyst. The
index had dropped 2.4 percent on Sunday.
In Saudi Arabia, insurance stocks led gains, lifting the
kingdom's index from Sunday's 11-day low, up 0.3 percent.
The insurance index climbed 3.3 percent and the
banking sector gained 0.2 percent.
Short-term retail investors often target insurance stocks
when global markets are volatile, also favouring other sectors
that rely on local, rather than international demand.
The petrochemical index recovered from earlier
losses to edge up 0.05 percent.
Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel during trading
hours on regional markets, bouncing back from seven-week lows,
before slipping.
"People are not pricing in current growth but fears of next
year if China's economy slows down and demand is affected," said
Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund manager at Gulfmena
Investments. "Petchems are ridiculously cheap right now."
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and Saudi
Kayan Petrochemicals rose 0.3 percent each.
In Kuwait, the index rose 0.4 percent, halting a
three-session decline as investors tried to boost valuations
ahead of the end of the third quarter.
Zain ended flat, paring early-session losses that
had been sparked by a court ruling that its April annual
shareholders meeting was invalid.
"There's not too much going on -- the majority of the upside
came from a few stocks, but Zain impacted the market," said a
Kuwait-based trader who declined to be identified. "From now
till end of month, the market will trade in an upward trend."
In Qatar, banks dragged down the index 0.2 percent.
Qatar National Bank slipped 0.4 percent,
Commercial Bank of Qatar shed 0.9 percent and Doha
Bank dropped 1.3 percent.
"The main focus now is to sustain the storm and try to stay
above the water, so I will not be surprised to see some selling
from fund managers (who then) seek haven in safer investment
vehicles," said Yassir Mckee, wealth manager at Al Rayan
Financial Brokerage.
Yet Qatar banks are still expected to perform well and
remain among the top picks for fund managers.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.2 percent and Oman's
benchmark closed 0.3 percent lower.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure rose 1.7 percent to 4,304 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 6,104 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure gained 0.4 percent to 5,872 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark fell 0.2 percent to 8,385 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dipped 0.2 percent to 2,532 points.
OMAN
* The index declines 0.3 percent to 5,642 points.
DUBAI
* The index ends flat at 1,447 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slips 0.1 percent to 1,221 points.
(Additional reporting by Maha Dahan in Cairo; Editing by Firouz
