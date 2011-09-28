CAIRO/DUBAI, Sept 28 Egypt's bourse plummeted to a fresh two-and-half year low on Wednesday ahead of a planned weekend protest and Dubai stocks fell to a 29-week low as investors concerned over the euro zone debt crisis stayed on the sidelines.

Egypt's main index fell 3.6 percent, dragged by concerns about the looming demonstration on Friday against emergency law. Trading was suspended for half an hour after the broader benchmark slumped 5 percent.

"This is true panic from the local side," Omar Darwish of CIBC Brokerage said. "It is really low volumes and no buyers are around."

Palm Hills Development , the country's second-biggest listed developer, slumped 8.2 percent.

Ezz Steel dropped 9.9 percent while Telecom Egypt lost 3.8 percent.

"We are seeing new lows for a lot of stocks as the political side is overriding positive corporate news," said Teymour el Derini, sales manager in foreign markets at Naeem Brokerage.

In Dubai, property stocks dragged down the benchmark 0.7 percent to end at its lowest close since March 8.

Contractor Arabtec dropped 2.2 percent and Emaar Properties shed 1.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index closed 0.4 percent lower, hovering near Monday's seven-month low.

"We're drifting lower on lack of major catalyst to warrant local buying," said Matthew Wakeman, EFG-Hermes managing director for cash and equity-linked trading.

"What's happening in Europe is keeping people on the sideline. There is a reluctance to put cash to work, (with investors) thinking there's no upside till end of the year."

In Oman, the index slumped 0.6 percent to a fresh five-week low, mostly due to selling by foreign funds.

"Foreigners accelerated their selling today, there was strong pressure on Bank Muscat," said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager. "They are shifting money to developed markets where valuations are very cheap."

Heavyweight Bank Muscat slipped 1.8 percent, and Renaissance Services shed 2.9 percent.

"It's obvious GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) economies are not suffering and GDP will be strong because of high oil prices, but our markets are not reacting to that," Nasr said.

In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical stocks led declines as global headwinds spurred investors to cut positions on the last day of the Saudi trading week.

The index fell for a first day in three, dropping 0.3 percent and taking its year-to-date losses to 7.7 percent.

The petrochemical index slipped 0.4 percent, with Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) down 0.3 percent and Rabigh dipping 0.2 percent.

"Q3 has been volatile for global markets as commodities enter bear territory, Europe's debt crisis remains unresolved and structural weakness gains momentum in the U.S -- the Saudi market is not immune to broader trends," Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital, wrote in a note to clients.

Bahrain's index fell 1.4 percent, as Aluminium Bahrain fell for a fifth as the state plans to raise its gas prices. The stock slumped 9.7 percent.

