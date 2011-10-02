* Egypt in "relief bounce" after Friday demonstration
* Dubai near 7-month lows, turnover at 2-year low
By Tom Pfeiffer and Nadia Saleem
CAIRO/DUBAI, Oct 2 Egypt's bourse rose on Sunday
on relief that a weekend protest to demand a swifter move to
civilian rule was less violent than some investors feared, while
trading was muted on most Gulf markets.
Egypt's main index rose 1.4 percent after dropping
around 5 percent last week to reach a 29-month low ahead of the
Friday demonstration, which came as dissatisfaction grows with
the army's handling of the transition period following the
overthrow of the former president, Hosni Mubarak.
"It's really just a relief bounce," said Osama Mourad, CEO
of Arab Finance Brokerage. "The specific worry last week was in
regard to Friday's demonstration. Thankfully from a security
point of view, there were minimal incidents."
Property developer Talaat Moustafa gained 1.6
percent.
Traders said there was optimism that a court hearing this
week in a suit contesting TMG's flagship Madinaty project was
expected to come out in favour of the firm.
Its peer Palm Hills gained 4.8 percent and Orascom
Construction rose 1.9 percent.
Mourad said the turnover was likely to remain weak until
there is a fixed timetable for handing power to a democratically
elected government.
The army said on Saturday it would amend a law banning
parties from fielding candidates as independents, set a clearer
timetable for a move to civilian rule and said it would consider
ending military trials for civilians.
In Dubai, the index slipped 0.1 percent to a near
seven-month low and volumes also slumped to a milestone low.
Less than 20 million shares were traded, the lowest total
for at least two years as weak global cues weighed on local risk
appetite.
"Investors prefer to wait and see for a clearer direction
from international markets," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president
and chief trader at Gulfmena Investments.
Emaar Properties fell 0.4 percent on the first day
of trading since banking sources told Reuters the Dubai
developer is using four shopping malls as collateral for an $800
million loan. The company said the report was incorrect.
Abu Dhabi's index gained 0.1 percent, trimming its
2011 losses to 6.8 percent.
In Qatar, the index slipped 0.4 percent as losers
outnumbered gainers 17 to four.
In Oman, banking stocks dragged down the benchmark by
0.1 percent to a seven-day low.
Heavyweight Bank Muscat shed 0.3 percent and Bank
Sohar slipped 1.3 percent.
"Banks in Oman look attractive on valuations, but reaction
to earnings will more or less take a backseat to U.S. and
European markets," said Joice Mathew, United Securities head of
research.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)