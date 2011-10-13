CAIRO/DUBAI Oct 13 Bargain hunters lifted
Egypt's shares on Thursday but Abu Dhabi's index slumped
to 14-month lows with banks leading the decline and other Gulf
markets also fell.
Cairo's index rose 2.5 percent but is still down 43
percent this year and volumes until recently were near
multi-year lows.
Dealers say short-term trading has become the norm given the
uncertain political backdrop and a lack of visibility for
investors.
"It's the same scenario being repeated. The market crashes
and every dip is a buy. Events are quickly reflected in the
market," said Omar Darwish at CIBC.
Market heavyweight Orascom Construction gained 5.6
percent and was also the most traded stock.
Commercial International Bank and Orascom Telecom
rose by 2.5 percent and 2.2 percent.
In the UAE's capital, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
fell 1.5 percent, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank slipped
1.8 percent and Investment Bank dropped 5.9 percent.
"Banks will be interesting once the numbers are out because
they will be telling us about the credit quality and loan
growth," said a trader based in Abu Dhabi. "But it's too risky
to be buying banks before the numbers."
The index slipped 0.4 percent to its lowest close
since August 2010.
"There's been nothing new on the table recently but we've
had a sentiment swing (in world markets). Until you see real
concrete proposals, the market will trade on very small
margins," the trader added, speaking on European politicians
trying to contain the region's banking crisis.
Dubai's share index ended little changed, up 0.06
percent with only 33.7 million shares exchanging hands, against
the 50-day average of 68.5 million shares.
Drake and Scull gained 1.2 percent, accounting for
a third of all shares traded on the index.
Emirates NBD , Dubai's largest stock by market
value, rebounded as investors picked up the battered stock.
Its shares rose 1.1 percent, recovering from Wednesday's
27-week low. It had slumped after announcing it would take over
struggling Islamic lender Dubai Bank.
Elsewhere, Qatar fell 0.3 percent to 8,397 points,
with investors locking in gains following a five-day rise.
Qatar National Bank fell 0.5 percent, Qatar
Navigations shed 1.8 percent and Qatar Islamic Bank
slipped 0.5 percent.
Bucking the trend, Industries Qatar (IQ) rose 0.9
percent after its third-quarter earnings beat
estimates.
"Although the results look alright with growth primarily on
back of more capacity, quarter-on-quarter there is a decent
decline of 14 percent. This ties is with the global trend of
margins tightening," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment
officer at Mashreq Bank.
In Oman, Bank Muscat, the largest lender by market
value, rose 0.6 percent after reporting a 15.8 percent increase
in third-quarter earnings a day earlier. The bank's results
topped analysts' estimates.
In Kuwait, logistics firm Agility jumped 6.8
percent to its highest level since May 9.
"The market still thinks they are in talks with large armies
even though Agility denied signing a deal," said a Kuwait-based
trader on condition of anonymity.
The stock hit a four-month high on Sunday on speculation
about a contract. On Tuesday, the firm denied reports that it
had won a military contract worth up to $700 million, sending
its shares lower.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index rose 2.5 percent to 4,152 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark slipped 0.4 percent to 2,478 points.
DUBAI
* The index edges up 0.06 percent to 1,385 points.
QATAR
* The index declined 0.3 percent to 8,397 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.06 percent to 5,516 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure rose 0.3 percent to 5,868 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure climbed 0.2 percent to 1,150 points.
(Editing by Martina Fuchs)