By Nadia Saleem and Shaimaa Fayed
DUBAI Oct 23 Abu Dhabi's shares slumped to a
fresh 30-month low, while trading was muted in most Gulf markets
as investors waited for cues from European Union leaders' summit
that kicked off late Sunday.
Volumes in UAE's capital fell to their lowest in over two
years as investors remain cautious of global uncertainty with
thin local fundamentals exacerbating the situation.
"Uncertainty is prevailing over, and hesitance on both sides
(buying and selling) is peaking," said Talal Touqan, head of
equity research in Al Ramz Securities. "Psychologically, such
periods usually precede a sudden burst of high volatility."
The index slipped 0.09 percent to its lowest close
since April 2009.
Etisalat was the main drag, slipping 0.1 percent.
National Bank of Umm Al Quwain and Union National Bank
fell 2.2 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Dubai's index ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,364
points, a point away from Wednesday's seven-month low.
"Support levels and acceptable valuations ratios are not
protecting the prices. Traders are losing faith," Touqan added.
In Qatar, the index climbed 0.8 percent, trimming its
2011 losses to 2.9 percent.
United Development jumped 10 percent after
reporting a 75.4 percent-rise in nine-month net profit of 1.8
billion riyals, according to a bourse statement.
Its earnings per share jumped from 2.8 riyals to 11.3 riyals
in the same period.
"The new evaluation of the company's assets caused the
earnings per share to jump, (from 2.8 riyals to 11.3 riyals for
the nine-month period)," said Eyad Al Saqqa, account manager at
Dlala Holding in Doha.
Other developers may see a similar re-evaluation, especially
Barwa Real Estate , which had bought land at cost price
from the government, he added. Barwa gained 1.4 percent.
Banks also rose, a reflection of strong quarterly earnings,
analysts said. Qatar National Bank gained 2.2 percent
and Commercial Bank of Qatar climbed 0.6 percent.
"(Qatar's) earnings have been excellent so far which has in
turn reflected on the market," said Houssam Saafan, training
department manager at The Group brokerage. "Banks is still the
best sector. It has great fundamentals and Q3 results were
outstanding. We might be looking at a better Q4 and an overall
good year."
In Kuwait, a late rally lifted the index 0.2
percent.
Developer Mabanee CO. gained 3.5 percent and First
Investment soared 9.3 percent.
"Small-cap stocks with good fundamentals are now getting
popular for short term and long-term investment," said Fahad
al-Sheraian, general manager at Union Securities Brokerage
Company.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's index rose in a late-day rally as
investors pick up domestic-driven stocks.
Al Ahli Takaful and Saudi Fisheries
jumped 7.5 and 9.8 percent each.
"Leading stocks are not getting as much liquidity as
before," said Tarek al-Madi, an independent Riyadh-based
financial analyst, with small-cap stocks' third-quarter earnings
attracting traders.
The index climbed 0.5 percent, trading in a
tight-range since early August with a ceiling of 6,120 points
and a floor of 6,044 points.
EU leaders piled pressure on Italy on Sunday to speed up
economic reforms to avoid a Greece-style meltdown as they began
a crucial two-leg summit called to rescue the euro zone from a
deepening sovereign debt crisis.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark eased 0.09 percent to 2,442 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,364 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.8 percent to 8,433 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 5,540 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure climbed 0.2 percent to 5,896 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark gained 0.5 percent to 6,136 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,300 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure edged up 0.04 percent to 1,145 points.
