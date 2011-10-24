DUBAI Oct 24 Emirates NBD , Dubai's
largest bank by market value, slumped on Monday after posting a
59 percent drop in quarterly net profit, while Kuwait's
small-caps lifted the bourse to a new month high.
Shares in ENBD fell 4.6 percent after its net profit widely
missed estimates, weighed down by government-linked debt
exposure.
"We don't think this is a game changer, although impairments
are looking to be higher in 2011-13 than expected," Rasmala
Investment Bank said in a note.
"Although the increase in loan commitments and higher
investment costs do suggest some improvements, cautious comments
on private sector credit suggest that any optimism may remain
narrowly focussed," it added.
Dubai's benchmark fell 0.3 percent, just three points above
Tuesday's seven-month low.
Meanwhile, neighbouring Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.2
percent, up from Sunday's 30-month low.
Banks supported with Bank of Sharjah gaining 2.9
percent, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rising 1.3 percent and
Sharjah Islamic Bank up 3.4 percent.
"Local sentiment is not that strong and interest to start
building positions is not there due to high volatility in
international markets, which is affecting us negatively," said
Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena
Investments. "Q3 numbers are also not helping."
Kuwait's index rose 0.2 percent to its highest close
since Sept. 22.
Al Mal Investment Company jumped 8.8 percent,
Coast Investment and Development surged 8.3 percent
and National Investment Company rose 5.1 percent.
Kuwait Pipes Industries advanced 6.7 percent.
Kharafi Group owns shares in all the above companies.
"Al-Kharafi group stocks are getting speculative trading
because most of the stocks that have been active lately have
reached strong resistance levels," said Fahad al-Sheraian,
general manager at Union Securities Brokerage Company.
"Investors now prefer to pick small-cap, under-valued stocks."
Trading is muted, with international uncertainty pushing
investors away from high-risk, illiquid stocks, and shortening
investment terms, he added.
In Qatar, upbeat earnings helped the index climbed
0.3 percent, trimming 2011 losses to 2.6 percent to be the best
performing Gulf index.
"Qatar is grabbing interest from local and international
institutional buyers, supporting the growth story which is
unfolding on a daily basis," said Shurrab.
United Development jumped 7.1 percent, extending
gains to reach its highest close since May 15.
On Sunday, it reported a 75.4 percent increase in nine-month
net profit to 1.8 billion riyals.
Elsewhere, Oman and Saudi Arabia's markets closed little
changed.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,360 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark gained 0.2 percent to 2,447 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 8,458 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure climbed 0.2 percent to 5,919 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark eased 0.07 percent to 6,132 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 4,312 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.02 percent to 5,539 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.03 percent to 1,144 points.
(Additional reporting by Nadine Wehbe; Editing by Reed
Stevenson)