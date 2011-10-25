CAIRO/DUBAI Oct 25 Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) rose on Tuesday on news of a $3 billion fertiliser venture in Brazil, while Dubai's Emirates NBD extended losses after its results missed estimates, while Gulf markets were mixed.

OCI gained 2.3 percent after a report that it would link up with Brazil's EBX group to set up the plant with a capacity to produce up to 3 million tonnes per year of nitrogen fertiliser.

"There is interest in OCI now because of the Brazilian venture and the market is up on its lead," said Karim Hosni of Pharos Securities.

Egypt's main index gained 0.8 percent, up about 10 percent from the close on Oct. 10 following clashes between the army and Christian demonstrators in Cairo.

Heavyweight Commercial International Bank jumped 2.3 percent and EFG-Hermes Holdings rose 3.7 percent, the biggest gainer on the index.

EFG-Hermes said in a statement it was the leading brokerage in terms of volume of business in Egypt and among top in Dubai.

Talaat Moustafa (TMG) dipped 3.8 percent after a court postponed the verdict on a land dispute case involving TMG's $3 billion Madinaty project to Nov. 22, extending a legal wrangle that has rattled investors.

In Dubai, lender ENBD's shares fell 1.1 percent, extending losses after posting a 59 percent drop in net profit on Sunday and widely missing analysts' forecasts.

Developer Deyaar slumped 5.4 percent and Emaar Properties shed 0.4 percent.

The index slipped 0.5 percent.

"Based on the price performance of property stocks, you can see investors are expecting the worst for Q3," said an Abu Dhabi-based analyst who declined to be identified. "Also, broad market sentiment has gone against risky stocks and real estate stocks are as risky as you can get in UAE."

Abu Dhabi's benchmark gained 0.2 percent, up for a second day from Sunday's 30-month low.

"You've got continuous selling regardless of the fact that fundamentals are actually improving. The banking sector in Abu Dhabi for example, is getting at a stage where non-performing loans are stabilising," the analyst added.

Heavyweight First Gulf Bank rose 2.8 percent, its largest one-day gain in two months, after reporting an 8-percent increase in earnings, beating analyst forecasts.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted a quarterly net profit rise of 89 percent, after market close. Its shares were suspended for trading ahead of results announcement.

In Oman, Galfar Engineering and Contracting jumped 4.6 percent, up for a second day on what traders said was talk the firm was expected to win a tender.

In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical stocks and small-caps boosted the index to close 0.4 percent higher.

"There is total neglect at this stage from the large investors on bluechips, they are (mostly) watching," said Mohammad Omran, member of the Saudi Economic Association think tanks.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) rose 2.1 percent, Saudi Arabian Fertilizers advanced 0.8 percent and Saudi Fisheries climbed 0.6 percent.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,347 points.

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 1,354 points.

ABU DHABI

* The benchmark gained 0.2 percent to 2,451 points.

OMAN

* The index climbed 0.05 percent to 5,542 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The benchmark gained 0.4 percent to 6,155 points.

QATAR

* The index eased 0.06 percent to 8,452 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure declined 0.3 percent to 5,901 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure ended flat at 1,144 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)