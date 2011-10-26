CAIRO/DUBAI Oct 26 Egypt's benchmark eased on
caution ahead of elections, while strong earnings helped lift
shares in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Wednesday, but
most Gulf markets ended flat as risk-weary investors stayed on
the sidelines.
Cairo's main index inched down 0.6 percent,
slipping from Tuesday's five-week high.
Heavyweight Orascom Construction Industries was
the main drag on the index, down 1.9 percent and Commercial
International Bank fell 1.7 percent. Decliners
outnumbered gainers 16 to 11.
"I think the market will stay in its sideways trend with a
decline on the medium term," said Ashraf Salman, chief executive
of Cairo Financial Holding. "Volumes should play a vital role
and the election will have to confirm stability."
Egypt's first parliamentary elections since the overthrow of
Hosni Mubarak will commence on Nov. 28.
In Abu Dhabi, heavyweight lender ADCB climbed 3.2 percent
after its quarterly earnings nearly doubled and beat
forecasts.
"At some point, loan demand and supply will even out and
people will borrow more, then banks will do better," said an Abu
Dhabi-based trader who declined to be named, adding that it
would be reflected in stock prices but not in the short-term.
"As we look forward to the fourth-quarter numbers and as the
global background improves, you will see UAE shares come back,"
the trader added.
Abu Dhabi's gained 0.2 percent, up for a third-day
since Sunday's 30-month low.
Dubai's Emaar Properties and Deyaar rose
0.4 and 1.8 percent respectively after a report that Investment
Corporation of Dubai and Brookfield Asset Management
would seek up to $1 billion for a joint investment fund eyeing
opportunities in the emirate's battered property market.
In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical stocks, one of the two market
heavyweight sectors, dragged down the index as dampened
sentiment in world markets and a drop in oil prices weighed.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and Saudi
Arabian Fertilizer slipped 0.8 percent each.
Brent crude futures edged lower on Wednesday, paring back
earlier gains, amid worries that Europe may fail to deliver a
firm solution to its burgeoning sovereign debt crisis.
Meanwhile, insurance stocks hit a fresh 18-month high,
dominating trade with nearly half of the total shares exchanged.
"It's not a surprise that with global uncertainty and a
week-long holiday coming up we're seeing more trading in
speculative stocks," said Paul Gamble, head of research at Jadwa
Investment.
Investors are winding down positions ahead of Eid al-Adha, a
Muslim holiday in the second week of November.
SAAB Takaful rose 1.6 percent and Sagr Insurance
gained 4.1 percent. The index ended 0.1
percent lower, extending year-to-date losses to 7.1 percent.
In Qatar, the index edged higher 0.1 percent, up for
three of last six sessions. Banks were the main support, with
Qatar National Bank and Commercial Bank of Qatar
rising 0.3 and 0.4 percent respectively.
Dubai, Kuwait and Oman's markets also ended little changed.
