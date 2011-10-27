DUBAI Oct 27 UAE property stocks rallied on
Thursday, with Dubai's benchmark making its largest
one-day gain in nearly four months, and Gulf sentiment rose
after European leaders struck a deal to resolve a two-year-old
sovereign debt crisis.
Dubai's heavyweight Emaar Properties jumped 4.8
percent. After market hours it reported a 34-percent-drop in
third-quarter net profit, but its retail and leisure business
boosted revenues.
Union Properties gained 6.6 percent as the sector
took support from a $1 billion real estate investment fund that
the emirate launched with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
(BAMa.TO), in a bid to revive the battered sector and restore
investor confidence.
"Anytime there is support from the government, it is taken
positively," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief
trader at Gulfmena Investments. "It is one of the big reasons
why real estate stocks are rising today, after the euro
zone-induced gloom lifted."
Europe struck a deal for a haircut on Greek debt and agreed
to beef up the region's rescue fund to contain the long-drawn
debt crisis, lifting global stocks.
Dubai's index rose 1.9 percent, its biggest daily
gain since July 3, to end at its highest close in over a week.
In Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties climbed 3 percent
and Sorouh Real Estate added 3.3 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.7 percent, its
fourth-straight gain.
"Investors got excited about the decision in Europe and
global market's (upward) move," said Samer al-Jaouni, general
manager of Middle East Financial Brokerage.
"But the main issue is that there isn't much liquidity and
the market isn't deep. That's the reason behind the sharp price
rise in prices."
In Qatar, the benchmark rose 0.9 percent to a 23-week
high as key stocks jumped on fundamentals.
Industries Qatar rose 2.3 percent to its highest
level since early August.
Doha Bank gained 1.9 percent, Qatar National Bank
rose 1 percent and Commercial Bank of Qatar
climbed 1.4 percent.
"Historically institutional buyers are used to building
positions in banks and industries stocks, especially Industries
Qatar, before the year-end," said Jaouni. "Valuations are
attracting investors and the rally is supported by strong
expected dividends in Qatar."
In Oman, telecom operator Nawras gained 1.9
percent after its quarterly net profit beat estimates.
"On the whole, we remain positive on the stock post Q3
results," said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital Markets head
of research. The company's total revenue was in line with
Baader's estimate, he added.
Muscat's index gained 0.3 percent in its
third-straight advance.
Volumes in Gulf markets are expected to remain subdued as
investors unwind positions ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid
al-Adha.
"Hopefully, the markets will get some life back and see
decent liquidity after Eid as people start looking at the year
ahead," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer at
Mashreq bank. "Right now institutionals have shut down mentally
and expect dull, sideways markets for the next two weeks."
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 1,380 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure gained 0.7 percent to 2,472 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark advanced 0.9 percent to 8,536 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 5,563 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 4,340 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.05 percent to 5,902 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 1,150 points.
