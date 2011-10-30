DUBAI Oct 30 Most Middle East markets rallied
on Sunday, playing catch-up with recent gains in world stocks as
investor sentiment was lifted by a deal to solve Europe's debt
crisis, with UAE bourses closing at their highest levels in four
weeks.
Abu Dhabi's bourse made its largest gain in 17 months, and
Egypt's measure rose to its highest level since Sept.
21, also lifted by a period of relative political calm in Egypt.
Abu Dhabi's Sorouh Real Estate rose 6.4 percent,
Aldar gained 3.9 percent and Eshraq Properties
jumped 6.1 percent. The index rose 1.5 percent.
"We've had sharp rebound in stocks globally, everybody is
relieved that it didn't come to a complete meltdown and the UAE
is reacting," said Hashem Montasser, managing partner at
Frontlane Capital, a Dubai-based asset management firm.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on
their Greek government bonds under a plan to try to contain the
two-year-old euro zone crisis.
Dubai's benchmark climbed 2.6 percent to its
highest level since Oct. 2.
Emaar Properties surged 5.8 percent, trimming its
year-to-date losses to 22.5 percent after third-quarter net
profit beat analyst forecasts despite falling.
Builder Arabtec rose 4.5 percent and Drake and
Scull added 5.7 percent.
"I believe for the first time in five months we see signs of
a respectable rebound in UAE markets," said Mohammed Yasin, CAPM
Investment chief investment officer.
Improving earnings in UAE banks, mostly beating estimates,
has helped the rebound, he added.
In Egypt, the index rose 2.6 percent, making its
biggest gain since Aug. 10.
Orascom Telecom and Orascom Construction
gained 5.1 percent and 2.4 percent respectively and Commercial
International Bank climbed 4.2 percent.
Qatar's benchmark climbed 1 percent to its highest
close since May 19.
Qatar National Bank was the main support, rising
1.2 percent. Industries Qatar added 2.2 percent and
Commercial Bank of Qatar gained 1.6 percent.
Kuwait's index rose 0.1 percent each
Kuwait's Jazeera Airways ended at a three-year
high, up 7 percent, as investors bought on upbeat earnings after
comments from the chairman the low-cost carrier would post
record profit for 2011.
In Saudi Arabia, the index gave back some of
Saturday's gains, dipping 0.1 percent. Investors booked profits
in petrochemicals and insurance stocks and bought into other
sectors such as food and agriculture.
"Speculation has heated up from the support of both
individuals and institutional," said Tarek Al Mady, Saudi-based
financial analyst. "Insurance stocks can give them almost 10
percent in capital gains on a daily basis while other stocks
like SABIC can only generate 1 percent."
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
fell 1.5 percent and Yanbu National Petrochemical down
0.7 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.6 percent to 1,416 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure gained 1.5 percent to 2,509 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 2.6 percent to 4,453 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark advanced 1 percent to 8,620 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 5,570 points.
KUWAIT
* The benchmark gained 0.1 percent to 5,909 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The measure slipped 0.1 percent to 6,230 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index ended flat at 1,150 points.
(Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer.; Editing by Firouz
Sedarat)