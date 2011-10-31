DUBAI Oct 31 UAE's markets slipped from
four-week highs on Monday as investors booked profits following
steep gains in the previous two sessions, with property stocks
mixed after a fresh set of quarterly results, and Qatar also
dipped.
Dubai's index slipped 0.6 percent.
Builder Arabtec shed 1.4 percent despite posting a
more-than-fivefold increase in quarterly net profit and beating
analyst expectations.
Emirates NBD and Aramex were the main
drags, dropping 0.9 and 2.7 percent respectively.
"Today's retracement is healthy as it probably signals a
transitory period of price consolidation," said Talal Touqan,
head of equity research at Al Ramz Securities.
"We could see DFM index testing 1,385 levels before resuming
the corrective wave. Panic starts only if it drops below such
retracements... technically speaking," he add.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark also slipped, falling 0.3
percent. Banks weighed, with National Bank of Abu Dhabi
down 0.9 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
losing 1.3 percent.
Sorouh Real Estate bucked the trend, rising 1
percent after posting a 13.4-percent rise in third-quarter net
profit that missed forecasts. The stock was down 37.7 percent in
2011.
"Given where Sorouh is at the moment and the balance sheet
that they have, they are in a really good position to capitalise
on the growth in Abu Dhabi over the next three to four years,"
said Amer Khan, fund manager, Shuaa Asset Management.
Aldar Properties shed 0.9 percent after saying it
will cut its workforce by 24 percent.
Elsewhere, Qatar's index shed 0.3 percent, slipping
from Sunday's five-month high.
Barwa Real Estate was the main drag, down 3.2
percent from Sunday's 12-week high, after its third-quarter
profits fell.
Qatar Electricity and Water dipped 1.3 percent.
"Foreigners were a large part of selling in the beginning of
the month, but last week, they have been coming back as buyers,"
says Robert Pramberger, acting head of asset management at
Doha-based investment company The First Investor.
"They are coming back on a longer-term view and on
valuations, now that Europe is looking better."
In Kuwait, the shares index edged higher by 0.2
percent but investor sentiment remained mixed as they wait for
major companies to post quarterly results.
Low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways jumped 5.3
percent, rising for a sixth straight session to a fresh
three-year high.
The airline's chairman said last week it would post record
profit for 2011.
"The bluechips that have risen recently will be tested once
the results are out," said a Kuwait-based trader.
Small caps were actively traded, with Global Investment
down 2 percent. Al Enma Real Estate climbed
5.6 percent and Al Salam Group gained 3.1 percent.
In Oman, the index rose 0.3 percent, helped by
Renaissance Services , which gained 2.7 percent. Oman
International Bank added 1.5 percent.
Markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt ended little changed.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 1,408 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 2,501 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark dipped 0.3 percent to 8,595 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 5,588 points.
KUWAIT
* The benchmark gained 0.2 percent to 5,920 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The measure declined 0.09 percent to 6,224 points.
EGYPT
* The index eased 0.03 percent to 4,451 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,148 points.
