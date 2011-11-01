DUBAI Nov 1 Greece's shock decision to hold a
referendum on its bail-out package hit regional markets on
Tuesday, with all indexes slipping and Dubai's benchmark
made its largest one-day decline in 12 weeks.
Dubai's bourse fell 1.8 percent, down for a second day since
Sunday's four-week high.
"Clearly the world woke up to a Greek curve-ball, which the
markets are not taking well to mainly because it brings back
uncertainty," said Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund
manager at Gulfmena Investments.
"The referendum could de-rail the whole EU package-that's
what the market is pricing in. But it's forgetting that this
time, there is a firewall mechanism in place to protect the
other EU members."
Dubai's large-caps tumbled, with Emirates NBD down
4.4 percent and Emaar Properties slipping 2.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index shed 0.2 percent, extending its
2011 losses to 8.2 percent.
Property stocks weighed, with Aldar and Sorouh
declining 3.8 and 3 percent respectively.
In Saudi Arabia, the index dipped for a third day,
down 1.1 percent. Petrochemical and banking stocks lead declines
with a slide in oil prices weighing.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) shed 1.8
percent, Al Rajhi Bank slipped 1.1 percent and Samba
Financial Group declined 1.7 percent.
Crude oil futures CLc1 dropped more than $3 per barrel and
world stocks tumbled on renewed euro zone debt concerns.
The market has one more day of trading before it closes for
the long Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
"Unless there is some conclusion on the horizon to Europe's
debt issue, I think our markets will be driven by global markets
and fundamentals," said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad
Capital.
In Egypt, the main index ended 1.4 percent lower as
investors took news on Greece as the trigger to take profits
from a three-week rally.
"We have gone too high, too fast and we should go back down
by about 200 to 300 points before we can start talking about
buying again," said Omar Ascar, head of trading at Cairo Capital
Securities.
Traders say foreigners have continued a buying trend that
has helped push the market up since October.
Property developer Talaat Moustafa Group dipped
3.3 percent, Orascom Telecom 3 percent and Telecom
Egypt 2.9 percent.
In Qatar, the index ended 0.8 percent lower, taking
its 2011 loses to 1.8 percent.
Qatar National Bank was the main drag, sliding 1.2
percent, and Industries Qatar shed 1.7 percent.
Volumes from local buyers have picked up recently and
activity is likely to increase after next week's Muslim holiday
of Eid al-Adha, said a Doha based trader on condition of
anonymity.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.8 percent to 1,383 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 2,496 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The measure fell 1.1 percent to 6,155 points.
EGYPT
* The index dipped 1.4 percent to 4,391 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark dipped 0.8 percent to 8,529 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.1 percent to 5,583 points.
KUWAIT
* The benchmark eased 0.06 percent to 5,916 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,146 points.
(Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer and Tamim Elyan in Cairo;
Editing by Firouz Sedarat)