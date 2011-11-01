DUBAI Nov 1 Greece's shock decision to hold a referendum on its bail-out package hit regional markets on Tuesday, with all indexes slipping and Dubai's benchmark made its largest one-day decline in 12 weeks.

Dubai's bourse fell 1.8 percent, down for a second day since Sunday's four-week high.

"Clearly the world woke up to a Greek curve-ball, which the markets are not taking well to mainly because it brings back uncertainty," said Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund manager at Gulfmena Investments.

"The referendum could de-rail the whole EU package-that's what the market is pricing in. But it's forgetting that this time, there is a firewall mechanism in place to protect the other EU members."

Dubai's large-caps tumbled, with Emirates NBD down 4.4 percent and Emaar Properties slipping 2.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index shed 0.2 percent, extending its 2011 losses to 8.2 percent.

Property stocks weighed, with Aldar and Sorouh declining 3.8 and 3 percent respectively.

In Saudi Arabia, the index dipped for a third day, down 1.1 percent. Petrochemical and banking stocks lead declines with a slide in oil prices weighing.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) shed 1.8 percent, Al Rajhi Bank slipped 1.1 percent and Samba Financial Group declined 1.7 percent.

Crude oil futures CLc1 dropped more than $3 per barrel and world stocks tumbled on renewed euro zone debt concerns.

The market has one more day of trading before it closes for the long Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

"Unless there is some conclusion on the horizon to Europe's debt issue, I think our markets will be driven by global markets and fundamentals," said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital.

In Egypt, the main index ended 1.4 percent lower as investors took news on Greece as the trigger to take profits from a three-week rally.

"We have gone too high, too fast and we should go back down by about 200 to 300 points before we can start talking about buying again," said Omar Ascar, head of trading at Cairo Capital Securities.

Traders say foreigners have continued a buying trend that has helped push the market up since October.

Property developer Talaat Moustafa Group dipped 3.3 percent, Orascom Telecom 3 percent and Telecom Egypt 2.9 percent.

In Qatar, the index ended 0.8 percent lower, taking its 2011 loses to 1.8 percent.

Qatar National Bank was the main drag, sliding 1.2 percent, and Industries Qatar shed 1.7 percent.

Volumes from local buyers have picked up recently and activity is likely to increase after next week's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, said a Doha based trader on condition of anonymity.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.8 percent to 1,383 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 2,496 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The measure fell 1.1 percent to 6,155 points.

EGYPT

* The index dipped 1.4 percent to 4,391 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark dipped 0.8 percent to 8,529 points.

OMAN

* The index declined 0.1 percent to 5,583 points.

KUWAIT

* The benchmark eased 0.06 percent to 5,916 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,146 points. (Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer and Tamim Elyan in Cairo; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)