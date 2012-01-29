CAIRO/DUBAI Jan 29 Egypt's bourse
continued its rally on Sunday after a 7 percent surge in the
previous session on relief that pro-democracy protests last week
took place without major violence, and most Gulf markets ended
higher.
Some stocks were even briefly suspended after hitting upward
price limits, and traders said the market still had to price in
bigger gains by the global depositary receipts of some top
Egyptian companies.
"Foreigners are still net buyers in low volume," said Omar
Darwish of brokerage CIBC. "There is relief that there was no
significant violence over the weekend."
Orascom Telecom jumped 4.2 percent and Commercial
International Bank ended 3.9 percent higher. Maridive
and Oil Services was suspended limit-up after saying
it won contracts in Brazil worth $234 million.
The main index rose 2.3 percent, its fifth
consecutive gain.
Most Gulf markets were up, but low volumes signalled a lack
of a catalyst to spur trading.
Real estate stocks helped lift Abu Dhabi's index 1.8
percent. Aldar Properties rose 3.4 percent and Sorouh
Real Estate added 2.5 percent.
Expectations of strong fourth-quarter results from UAE
companies also fuelled investor demand.
"The expectations are strong for fourth-quarter earnings,
particularly in the banking sector," Marwan Shurrab,
vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena Investments, said.
Qatar and Saudi Arabian bourses also managed to end higher
after hiccups early on in the session.
Qatar's index inched up, despite news that a new
investor for United Development Co had withdrawn its
offer amid a dispute over the timing of its investment. UDC
shares ended 4.3 percent lower but traders said the outlook for
the market was positive.
"I think the momentum is an up momentum, many companies have
announced their last year fourth-quarter earnings ... (a)few are
in the process of doing so in the very near future, such
activities usually help lift the market specially when the
announcement are positive news," said Yassir Mckee at Al Rayan
Financial Brokerage.
"We will see an increased trading volume as a result of such
before things settle down. The major player during the upcoming
period will be the Banking sector along with Industrial sector."
The Saudi index climbed 0.3 percent, extending
Saturday's gains. News that the central bank will play a bigger
role in supervision of the financial sector will likely further
boost sentiment.
However, Dubai's index was unable to hold on to
gains from earlier in the session and ended 0.3 percent lower.
Bellwether Emaar Properties slipped 1.5 percent and
Dubai Financial Market dropped 2 percent.
Investors chose to book profits after last week's five
straight sessions of advances.
Kuwait's market and Bahrain's bourse ended in
positive territory.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index advanced 2.3 percent to 4,535 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure advanced 1.8 percent to 2,433 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,402 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark rose 0.3 percent to 6,555 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark inched up 0.06 percent to 8,440
points.
OMAN
* The index dropped 0.03 percent to 5,594 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure climbed 0.1 percent to 5,858 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 1,139 points.
(Additional reporting by Rachna Uppal in Dubai; Editing by
Firouz Sedarat)