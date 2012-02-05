DUBAI Feb 5 Gulf markets ended higher on
Sunday, with Dubai's index hitting a four-month high
following strong quarterly results, in what traders said could
be a new upward phase for the emirate's market.
Markets in Egypt, Bahrain and Oman
were shut for a Muslim holiday.
Real estate and related stocks helped lift Dubai's index 2.2
percent to its highest close since Sept 21.
Emaar Properties rose 3.2 percent and Deyaar
jumped 4.4 percent after the developer reported on
Sunday a swing to a full-year profit on Sunday.
"In the last week, we started to see positive results, some
generous corporate actions from banks, plus fresh liquidity into
the market from institutional investors, local and
international," said Samer Al-Jaouni at Middle East Financial
Brokerage Co.
"The market has already entered a new stage now, and the new
liquidity has improved volumes. With better sentiment from
global markets and local news supporting, there might be a
strong rebound ahead."
Dubai Financial Market advanced 2.9 percent, and
top lender Emirates NBD climbed 4 percent.
Trading in Abu Dhabi was mixed, with property stocks
advancing, and banks declining as the benchmark inched up
just 0.04 percent.
Aldar Properties rose 4.4 percent, while National
Bank of Abu Dhabi slipped 0.5 percent.
In Qatar, the index gained 1 percent, with Qatar
National Bank jumping 1.9 percent and Commercial Bank
of Qatar rising 0.9 percent.
"The banking sector will help lift the market back to an
uptrend - there was some profit-taking for banks recently but
then a bounceback," Jaouni said.
"Investors are waiting for IQCD (Industries Qatar )
dividend - this might give the market a new trend. But for the
time-being, we expect market to stay in the range of 8,000 and
8,800 points."
In Kuwait, financial markets were steady after the
Islamist-led opposition won control of parliament in an
election.
The main benchmark, which has been edging up from
multi-year lows over the past three weeks, ended 0.03 percent
higher.
"The main question after the elections is whether anybody
who has been newly elected will actually bring about any
change," said a Kuwait-based equities trader.
"There is an indirect impact on market sentiment, but so far
there is no direct impact."
Investors are cautiously awaiting the release of earnings
reports to start in earnest.
"Lots of investors are still on the sidelines and trying to
evaluate where the market if going from a numbers perspective.
Within the next 2-3 weeks, there will be a lot more earnings,"
the trader added.
Saudi Arabia's index managed to extend gains made in
Saturday's session after a sluggish start of trading. Telecoms
stocks attracted buyers, with Saudi Telecom Co rising
1.4 percent and Zain Saudi Arabia up 1.3 percent.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Co (SABIC)
climbed 0.8 percent, helping lifting the index 0.4 percent.
