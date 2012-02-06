DUBAI Feb 6 Dubai builder Arabtec
made its largest gain in nearly two years on Monday to
reach a 27-month closing high, dominating trade on the emirate's
index.
Gulf Arab markets were mixed, taking their cue from an
upbeat opening in Asia before some gave back gains as European
stocks declined.
Arabtec rose 9.2 percent to its highest close since November
2009 and accounted for more than a quarter of all shares traded
on Dubai's benchmark.
But there was no news on the builder, which is forecast to
report a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit according to
analysts polled by Reuters.
"We are moving beyond fundamentals with this type of move on
Arabtec," said Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of
institutional equity sales.
Telecoms operator du made its largest drop in seven
weeks, falling 2.3 percent after the firm said it had been
instructed to pay a royalty of 15 percent on its 2011 net
profit, plus a further 5 percent of revenue.
Dubai's index climbed 0.6 percent to 1,476 points, a
five-month closing high, but failed to hold above 1,500 points,
which is seen by investors as an important hurdle.
"These psychological levels are ridiculous really, but there
are people who look at these and believe they are significant
and that's all it takes," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment
officer at Mashreq bank.
"Retail investors have locked in some short-term gains."
First Gulf Bank, down 0.9 percent, was the main
drag on Abu Dhabi's benchmark, which eased from Sunday's
12-week high.
"The feeling of improved sentiment at a grass roots level in
the UAE has started to spill over into equities," said EFG's
Bruce. "It's too soon for everyone to become over-enthusiastic,
but there are signs of improvement in the real estate, retail
and hospitality sectors and the market was very cheap."
Kuwait's Agility rose 2.8 percent after the
logistics firm said it would receive $23.1 million in a court
case win.
Saudi shares retreated, slipping from Sunday's 12-month peak
as retail investors opted to lock in recent gains, while Qatar's
benchmark rose for a ninth session since late-January's
three-month low as traders shrugged off their disappointment
over bank dividends to accumulate shares at lower prices.
"I'm quite convinced that most of what we see in the region
is sentiment-driven on the back of the global market tone
becoming much better than it was last year," said Mashreq's
Masood. "As long as we keep getting positive news from Europe
and good numbers from the U.S., this should continue. Our rally
isn't a localised phenomenon."
European shares fell on worries Greece would fail to come up
with the political commitments needed to avoid a potential
sovereign debt default, taking the shine off a U.S. jobs report
that had brightened the global economic outlook.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 1,476 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure fell 0.1 percent to 2,475 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark rose 0.03 percent to 8,726 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dipped 0.3 percent to 5,840 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark fell 0.3 percent to 6,739 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.07 percent to 5,568 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 1 percent to 4,539 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.07 percent to 1,136 points.
