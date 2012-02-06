DUBAI Feb 6 Dubai builder Arabtec made its largest gain in nearly two years on Monday to reach a 27-month closing high, dominating trade on the emirate's index.

Gulf Arab markets were mixed, taking their cue from an upbeat opening in Asia before some gave back gains as European stocks declined.

Arabtec rose 9.2 percent to its highest close since November 2009 and accounted for more than a quarter of all shares traded on Dubai's benchmark.

But there was no news on the builder, which is forecast to report a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit according to analysts polled by Reuters.

"We are moving beyond fundamentals with this type of move on Arabtec," said Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of institutional equity sales.

Telecoms operator du made its largest drop in seven weeks, falling 2.3 percent after the firm said it had been instructed to pay a royalty of 15 percent on its 2011 net profit, plus a further 5 percent of revenue.

Dubai's index climbed 0.6 percent to 1,476 points, a five-month closing high, but failed to hold above 1,500 points, which is seen by investors as an important hurdle.

"These psychological levels are ridiculous really, but there are people who look at these and believe they are significant and that's all it takes," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer at Mashreq bank.

"Retail investors have locked in some short-term gains."

First Gulf Bank, down 0.9 percent, was the main drag on Abu Dhabi's benchmark, which eased from Sunday's 12-week high.

"The feeling of improved sentiment at a grass roots level in the UAE has started to spill over into equities," said EFG's Bruce. "It's too soon for everyone to become over-enthusiastic, but there are signs of improvement in the real estate, retail and hospitality sectors and the market was very cheap."

Kuwait's Agility rose 2.8 percent after the logistics firm said it would receive $23.1 million in a court case win.

Saudi shares retreated, slipping from Sunday's 12-month peak as retail investors opted to lock in recent gains, while Qatar's benchmark rose for a ninth session since late-January's three-month low as traders shrugged off their disappointment over bank dividends to accumulate shares at lower prices.

"I'm quite convinced that most of what we see in the region is sentiment-driven on the back of the global market tone becoming much better than it was last year," said Mashreq's Masood. "As long as we keep getting positive news from Europe and good numbers from the U.S., this should continue. Our rally isn't a localised phenomenon."

European shares fell on worries Greece would fail to come up with the political commitments needed to avoid a potential sovereign debt default, taking the shine off a U.S. jobs report that had brightened the global economic outlook.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 1,476 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure fell 0.1 percent to 2,475 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark rose 0.03 percent to 8,726 points.

KUWAIT

* The index dipped 0.3 percent to 5,840 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The benchmark fell 0.3 percent to 6,739 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 0.07 percent to 5,568 points.

EGYPT

* The measure fell 1 percent to 4,539 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.07 percent to 1,136 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)