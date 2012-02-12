CAIRO/DUBAI Feb 12 Optimism about
political stability helped lift Egypt's bourse to a six-month
high on Sunday despite a currency downgrade, and Kuwait's index
rose on hopes of strong dividends, while most other Gulf markets
slipped.
Egypt's main index jumped 2.9 percent to its
highest close since Aug. 4, brushing off a Standard & Poor's
currency downgrade, on hopes that political stability may be
returning to the country after a year of turmoil.
Traders said many investors were relieved that a countrywide
strike called by activists for Saturday passed off with few
disruptions, and that Egypt's talks with the International
Monetary Fund seem to be going ahead with few glitches.
"News the strike was not successful overshadowed Standard &
Poor's," said Osama Mourad of Arab Finance Brokerage."
S&P on Friday cut Egypt's long-term foreign currency rating
to B from B+, five notches into junk territory, and kept the
outlook at negative, citing a sharp decline in Egypt's foreign
exchange reserves and political uncertainty.
Despite the index's rise, traders said some investors feel
economic bumps lie ahead.
"No one can deny that the market is cheaply priced, but
there is heavy buying that does not fit in with the economic
situation of the country," said Walaa Hazem of HC Securities.
Blue-chips led, with Orascom Telecom advancing 10
percent and Orascom Construction gaining 6 percent.
Top investment bank EFG-Hermes and property firm
Talaat Moustafa at least 9.6 percent each.
Kuwait's index rose 0.7 percent to its highest close
since Nov. 3, with Gulf Finance House up 7.5 percent.
"There's a rumour that full-year corporate action is going
to be better than expected," said a Kuwait-based trader who
asked not to be identified. "What that means, no one knows, are
they in the position to give dividends or not."
In Saudi Arabia, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) gained
2.1 percent after the telecom firm signed a $2.7 billion loan
refinancing.
The index eased 0.02 percent from Saturday's
21-month high, with Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
slipping 0.8 percent, Al Rajhi Bank down 0.3
percent and Samba Financial Group falling 0.8 percent.
Dubai's index gained 0.1 percent to its highest
close since Aug. 29, with Shuaa Capital jumping 14.9
ahead of expected earnings.
"The company is working on restructuring and discussion
provisions for previously active units," said Samer al-Jaouni
from Middle East Financial Brokerage Co. "These discussions are
internal and the market is still not clear about them."
The struggling financial firm has yet to announce
fourth-quarter results. An analyst at HSBC expects it to post a
net loss of $22.9 million for the period. [IS:nLDE80503G]
In Abu Dhabi, the index dipped 0.4 percent after
heavyweight Etisalat lost 2.1 percent following the
telecom firm's $827 million write-off over of its India
operations.
"At these levels, investors are cautious and might not take
action until further results," Jaouni said.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure jumped 2.9 percent to 4,893 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure gained 0.7 percent to 5,904 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index eased 0.02 percent to 6,803 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 1,489 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 2,456 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark eased 0.04 percent to 8,687 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 5,601 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure climbed 0.2 percent to 1,139 points.
