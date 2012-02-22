DUBAI/CAIRO Feb 22 Saudi petrochemical
and banking stocks helped the index hit a new
three-and-a-half year high on Wednesday on increased interest in
local equities, as most Gulf markets while Egypt declined for a
second day.
The kingdom's benchmark climbed 0.9 percent to 7,031 points,
its highest close since October 2008, with 7,000 seen by
analysts as a key hurdle to overcome by the largest Arab bourse.
Heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank gained 1.3 percent,
Riyad Bank climbed 2.8 percent and Samba Financial
Group rose 1.6 percent.
"There is improved sentiment from local investors, there's
fresh money coming from the sidelines and people are moving
money out of real estate into the equity market," said Farouk
Miah, acting head of research at NCB Capital.
Investors are bullish on the banking sector as fundamentals
are expected to improve.
"Banks have been underperforming for a few years but in 2012
their core operating profit should improve," Miah added.
Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) was
the biggest support, rising 1.3 percent to a six-month high.
In the UAE, small-caps lifted Dubai's benchmark 0.8
percent to a nine-month closing high.
"Optimism is returning now, the clearest signs of which are
the recent price rallies," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant
fund manager at Al Masah Capital.
"Dubai's index is up about 23 percent from the latest trough
and despite that, valuations are still very cheap."
National District cooling (Tabreed) jumped 14.9
percent to a six-month high.
Gulf Navigation surged 13.8 percent, Deyaar
Development climbed 7 percent and Union Properties
was up 6.6 percent.
Mortgage lender Tamweel and Shuaa Capital
rose 5.6 and 7.4 percent respectively.
"The market is overbought in Dubai but the price trend is
looking good," said Bruce Powers, head of research at Trust
Securities. "The next thing to watch out for is the degree and
speed of a pullback and subsequent strength, if it comes."
In Egypt, the main index slipped 0.3 percent,
trimming 2012 gains to 38.5 percent.
"The market is not in a bad shape but people are still
hesitant to step in at current levels," said Chamel Fahmy of
Pharos Securities. "The strong selling pressure was yesterday."
Telecom shares declined after mobile operator Mobinil
posted a fourth quarter net loss a day earlier. It
fell 0.9 percent.
Orascom Telecom shed 2.2 percent.
Commercial International Bank was among the top
gainers, climbing 1.9 percent on investor optimism before its
fourth-quarter financial results.
In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 0.3 percent to its
highest close since October.
In Qatar, the benchmark edged up 0.1 percent.
In Kuwait, the index eased 0.2 percent, down for a
second day since Monday's seven-month closing high.
