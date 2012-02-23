CAIRO/DUBAI Feb 23 Egypt's bourse bounced back from a two-session decline as estimate-beating earnings lifted sentiment on Thursday and most Gulf markets rallied as buying momentum continued despite a weaker global backdrop.

Commercial International Bank, one of Egypt's largest, surged 8.1 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit fell by a less-than-anticipated 9 percent. {ID:nL5E8DMBFN]

Telecom Egypt rose 1.6 percent despite a 6.8 percent fall in 2011 earnings. Analysts praised cost cuts that kept its profit margin flat despite lower revenue.

Its finance chief said the company saw revenues little changed in 2012 and it aimed to maintain profitability similar to last year's as it continues to reduce costs.

"People are picking up names that got good results," said Teymour el-Derini of Naeem Brokerage, noting an increase in the number of foreign investors in the market this week.

Orascom Telecom Media Technology (OTMT) climbed 5.8 percent after it said it hoped to wrap up within a few weeks talks with France Telecom over the sale of the bulk of its stake in Egyptian mobile operator Mobinil. Shares in Mobinil gained 2.9 percent.

The index rose 2.5 percent.

In Dubai, the benchmark rose 1.5 percent to a nine-month closing high on continued buying of small-cap stocks.

Gulf Navigation jumped 14.3 percent, Deyaar Development surged 13.1 percent, and Union Properties gained 7.4 percent.

"Dubai looks closer to stalling and moving into a pullback lower or relatively sideways consolidation, while Abu Dhabi looks like it has higher to go before that happens," said Bruce Powers at Trust Securities.

"DFM has been driven by names with weak fundamentals and we would expect bluechips to catch up and speculative names to see a pull back," said Amer Khan at Shuaa Asset Management.

"Because there's no bad news globally, our markets rallied despite being technically overbought but investors will keep one eye on global markets,"

Rising oil prices and forecasts showing the euro zone economy shrinking this year weakened European stock markets on Thursday and pulled the single currency back from 10-week highs.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.2 percent to its highest close since September.

In Qatar, the index gained for a fifth-straight session, up 0.3 percent as institutional activity picked up.

"The most significant change this week is from the foreign institutions," said Firass Yaish at ICM Capital.

"Buying activity from them doubled but they are still net sellers. Most of the buying is from local retail investors who are selectively targeting undervalued stocks that plunged earlier this year."

Qatar Navigation gained 4.1 percent and Industries Qatar rose 1.4 percent.

In Oman, cement stocks helped lift the benchmark 0.4 percent to a six-week high.

Raysut Cement jumped 5.4 percent and Oman Cement Co rose 3.6 percent, while Renaissance Services climbed 1.4 percent.

"Buying interest is picking up from institutions on cement companies," said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital Markets head of research. "For 2012, the overall cement demand in Omani market is expected to increase by about 7 percent year-on-year."

Kuwait's index inched up 0.05 percent, extending 2012 gains to 4.8 percent and halting two days of profit-taking.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The measure gained 2.5 percent to 5,142 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.5 percent to 1,632 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 2,539 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark climbed 0.5 percent to 8,733 points.

OMAN

* The index gained 0.4 percent to 5,696 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure edged up 0.05 percent to 6,092 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure eased 0.05 percent to 1,154 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)