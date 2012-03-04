By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, March 4
DUBAI, March 4 Aldar Properties
led Abu Dhabi's bourse to a seven-month high on Sunday after
Moody's raised its outlook on the developer to positive and
Dubai's bourse extended its rally while other regional markets
ended mixed.
Shares in Aldar surged 6.8 percent to their highest close
since August.
Moody's changed the company's outlook to positive from
negative after the government bought assets from the developer,
reducing market risk.
"Fundamentals are accurately reflected right now, but any
bit of positive news is an addition the rally can take into
account and build on," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa
Asset Management.
Rival Sorouh Real Estate climbed 6.6 percent. The
emirate's benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher at 2,641
points, its highest close since August.
Dubai's index climbed 3.1 percent to its highest
close since November 2010. The market is up 29.6 percent so far
in 2012, significantly outperforming other Gulf market.
"Now there's a lot of retail money that missed the previous
rally and is pushing the second leg up now. We passed the
fundamental rally a long time ago, now it's retail-driven that
can turn very sharply," Khan added.
Dubai Financial Market surged 14.4 percent,
National Central Cooling (Tabreed) jumped 14.8 percent
and mortgage lender Tamweel rose 15 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical stocks helped lift the index
, recouping early-session losses.
The benchmark climbed 0.2 percent, extending year-to-date
gains to 14.5 percent.
Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
rose 0.3 percent, National Industrialization (Tasnee)
gained 0.5 percent and Advanced Petrochemical advanced
1.1 percent.
"The petrochemical sector has the lowest price-to-earnings
ratio, which means it has a lot of room for improvements with
any signs of growth in the global economy," said Mateb Al
Ghanim, portfolio manager at Amlakuna Investment Group.
"It represents a significant weight on the market especially
with the huge support the Saudi government is pulling for this
sector."
In Kuwait, activity in small-cap stocks lifted the index
by 0.9 precent to its highest close since July 2011.
Abyaar Real Estate gained 5.3 percent, Gulf
Finance House rose 3 percent and Al Safat Investment
climbed 4.9 percent.
Elsewhere, Oman's index ticked up 0.09 percent, in
its eighth-straight gain.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)