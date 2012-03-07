By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, March 7
DUBAI, March 7 Dubai's index
recorded its largest drop in more than two years on Wednesday as
traders used declines in global stocks to book profits from the
emirate's early-year surge, while other Gulf Arab markets also
declined.
Nine Dubai stocks fell more than 9 percent, including
developer Deyaar and Dubai Financial Market.
Dubai's benchmark fell 4.8 percent, its biggest slide since
January 2010 to trim its gains since mid-January's seven-year
low to 24 percent.
"The market has been in very bullish mood and now it's taking
a breather, with profit-taking across the board due to what's
happening on world markets," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president
and chief trader at Gulfmena Investments.
Arabtec, which was expected to announce its annual
results after market hours, plunged 9.9 percent.
On Monday, a bourse filing showed Abu Dhabi's Aabar
Investments, which scrapped a $1.7 billion deal to take a
majority stake in Arabtec two years ago, had raised its holding
in the builder to 5.3 percent. Arabtec subsequently said Aabar
bought the stake on the open market.
"The numbers of Arabtec will come out and everyone
understands that these will not reflect the recent share price
movement - that was more about a strategic investor positioning
itself in the company," added Shurrab.
Saudi Arabia's index eased from Tuesday's 42-month
high, losing 0.3 percent. Al-Rajhi Bank fell 1 percent
and Saudi Arabian Fertilizers eased 0.8 percent.
"Profit-taking was expected after the rally this year, but
the market should recover on Saturday unless there's a big
deterioration on global markets in the meantime," said Hesham
Tuffaha, Bakheet Investment Group's head of asset management.
He said Saudi's rally was long overdue, with Brent crude
up 13.3 percent last year and domestic corporate
earnings rising about 25 percent, while the kingdom's share
benchmark fell 3.1 percent over the same period.
Saudi Telecom helped limit Wednesday's index
losses, climbing 2.6 percent after saying it had captured 40
percent of domestic telecom sector growth in 2011.
Oman's measure fell 0.7 percent, trimming its
year-to-date gains to 2.3 percent. It rose for nine straight
sessions to Monday's close.
"Volumes today were the highest for two to three years," said
Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager.
"Retail traders are coming back after an absence of a couple
of years, while local pension funds have also been buying.
"Non-Omani investors have been net buyers over the last five
sessions. This is a correction and the market will recover these
losses by Sunday."
Bank Muscat lost 1 percent and National Bank of
Oman slid 0.6 percent.
Qatar's benchmark slumped to a three-week low as four
of the five largest stocks declined.
Qatar Telecom (Qtel) dropped 1.6 percent and
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan eased 1.9 percent.
"We're still in results and dividends season, so the market
is volatile and you can't really gauge what the trend is - for
the moment it seems to be moving sideways," said a Doha-based
trader. "Institutions are now waiting for first-quarter results
before moving in."
Asian markets fell ,but European shares steadied after two
days of losses as investors waited to see if Greece would
restructure its huge debt pile and evidence mounted of a
weakening outlook for global economic growth.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 4.8 percent to 1,608 points.
EGYPT
* The measure rose 0.4 percent to 5,452 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,375 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 2.2 percent to 2,553 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark dipped 0.7 percent to 8,605 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure fell 0.7 percent to 6,183 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.7 percent to 5,826 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure climbed 0.07 percent to 1,157 points.
(Editing by Reed Stevenson)