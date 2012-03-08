By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer
DUBAI/CAIRO, March 8
DUBAI/CAIRO, March 8 Dubai's market halted
two days of sharp declines on Thursday as fresh buying at lower
entry levels lifted stocks, while Egyptian shares dipped on
nerves ahead of a demonstration planned for the weekend.
Dubai's index climbed 0.2 percent, after having
fallen on profit-taking since Tuesday's 16-month high. On
Wednesday it plunged 4.8 percent, its biggest drop in more than
two years. The benchmark is up 19 percent this year.
Large-caps supported the benchmark, with top lender Emirates
NBD up 3.3 percent and Emaar Properties
climbing 0.7 percent. Dubai Financial Market rose 7.6
percent.
"The two brutal days took out speculative money and some of
the money that missed the rally, you'll see it come in," said
Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.
"Over the next few weeks, speculative stocks will continue
to fall. The trick is to pick up those stocks that have
fundamental strength."
Contractor Arabtec fell 8.9 percent, down for a
third session with investors booking recent gains to leave the
stock up 68 percent in 2012.
On Monday, a bourse filing showed Abu Dhabi's Aabar
Investments, which scrapped plans to take a majority stake in
Arabtec two years ago, had raised its holding in the builder to
5.3 percent. Arabtec subsequently said Aabar bought the stake on
the open market, ending recent speculation on the buyer and
triggering a sell-off.
On Thursday, the firm posted a three-fold rise in its
fourth-quarter net profit that beat estimates
Egypt's main index fell 1 percent on concerns over
a planned demonstration in Cairo on Friday against the country's
army rulers.
"People are skeptical and nervous about tomorrow," said Omar
Darwish at CIBC brokerage. "The market was coming off earlier in
the week but it's increasing now."
Real estate firms declined a day after Talaat Moustafa Group
reported full-year earnings that undershot some
analyst forecasts.
Darwish said trading volume had been thin on days when the
market was in decline, which was typical in a bull market. The
index has soared 51 percent this year.
Developer Talaat Moustafa fell 3.9 percent and rivals Palm
Hills and Amer Group fell 3.5 percent and
2.4 percent respectively.
"Those TMG numbers were a substantial disappointment and
that is why the sector is down," said Darwish.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark closed 0.3 percent higher,
ending a three-day losing streak.
European and Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors bet
Greece would pull off a bond swap needed to avoid a chaotic
default and positioned for more upbeat news on the U.S. economy.
In Oman, investment companies rallied, helping Muscat's
index claw back Wednesday's losses. The benchmark climbed
0.6 percent to approach Tuesday's seven-month high.
Oman Investment Holding surged 5.9 percent,
Transgulf Investment Holding rose 3.9 percent and Oman
Investment and Finance Co gained 3.4 percent.
"The market has turned positive year-to-date, and the
underlying assets of these companies have appreciated in value,"
said Harikumar Varma, assistant vice-president of asset
management at Gulf Baader Capital Markets.
Al Jazeera Services jumped 4.9 percent and Raysut
Cement gained 3.6 percent.
In Qatar, the index slipped for a fifth session, down
0.1 percent to 8,594 points as some stocks went ex-dividend.
"We are still in an uptrend over the short term," said a
Doha-based trader who asked not to be identified. "Expected
support is at 8,500. The correction experienced is on low
volumes, so far confirming the upward trend."
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index ticked up 0.2 percent to 1,610 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1 percent 5,397 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 2,562 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 5,859 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent to 8,594 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure eased 0.1 percent to 6,177 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure advanced 0.3 percent to 1,161 points.
