By Nadia Saleem and Patrick Werr
| DUBAI/CAIRO, March 11
DUBAI/CAIRO, March 11 Dubai's bourse made
its largest one-day gain in 27 months on Sunday, rebounding
after last week's savage profit-taking while most Gulf markets
also rallied following a strong close in global markets.
Dubai's benchmark jumped 4.7 percent in its largest
one-day advance since December 2009.
Bellwether Emaar Properties climbed 4.5 percent,
Arabtec surged 9.7 percent and Deyaar Development
jumped 14.9 percent.
"Local retail investors have regained enthusiasm. There was
a sharp correction (last week) but as anticipated it was
short-lived and the market has resumed the rally," said Julian
Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of institutional equity sales.
Foreign institutional buying is low, but may increase in the
coming weeks, Bruce said. "Any Western institutional inflow will
be deployed on larger-cap under-performing names," he added.
Sorouh Real Estate and rival Aldar Properties
surged 8 percent each ahead of announcement two firms
are looking to merge in a state-backed tie-up.
"The market will react positively to the news as it was out
in a bull market, phrased in a very positive way-- having the
backing of Abu Dhabi government and most importantly, might
trigger another batch of state financial support to the
newly-merged entity," said a UAE-based trader who asked not to
be identified.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 1 percent, up 7.7 percent
so far in 2012. But is still recovering from a three-year low
hit January.
Elsewhere, Egypt's benchmark index extended
decline, down 1.8 percent as investors booked recent gains.
It has slipped from last week's eight-month peak when
optimism grew that Egypt was recovering from a year of political
and economic turmoil.
Orascom Telecom, which is scheduled to release
fourth-quarter results on Monday, dropped 5.1 percent.
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology fell 5.3 percent
and Commercial International Bank shed 4.3 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the index jumped to a fresh
41-month high in heavy trade as petrochemical and banking stocks
supported.
The benchmark rose 0.7 percent to its highest level since
September 2008. The session traded 14.4 billion riyals ($3.84
billion) of shares, the largest turnover since recording
turnover of 16.1 billion rials on Feb. 28, a four-year high.
Analyst say market liquidity has surged as investors shift
money from real estate to local equities.
Investors are bullish in the short and medium term,
believing the market is catching up with company fundamentals
after underperforming last year.
"There are about 20 days left until the first quarter
results are due... in addition to the ex-dividend dates ... the
market will not quiet down till the end of the earnings season,"
said Mateb Al Ghanim, portfolio manager at Amlakuna Investment
Group.
Alinma Bank gained 3.1 percent, heavyweight Al
Rajhi Bank climbed 0.3 percent and Bellwether Saudi
Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) added 0.5 percent.
Qatar's index snapped a five-session losing streak,
climbing 0.5 percent but lags its regional peers on year-to-date
performance.
Industries Qatar and Qatar Electricity and Water
each gained 1 percent.
"We'll probably need to see news on fresh government
spending to take the next leg up," said EFG's Bruce. "In the
short-term, upside is anticipated to be lower compared to the
UAE, for example."
Global stocks rose on Friday after a robust U.S. labour
market report beat expectations and provided another sign the
world's biggest economy is recovering.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index gained 4.7 percent to 1,687 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1 percent to 2,587 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 1.8 percent to 5,300 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 7,534 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark advanced 0.5 percent to 8,637 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure slipped 0.4 percent to 6,154 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 5,855 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 1 percent to 1,150 points.
(Editing by Reed Stevenson)