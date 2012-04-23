CAIRO/DUBAI, April 23 Egypt's bourse jumped on Monday after the regulator approved France Telecom's offer for a stake in Mobinil, while Saudi stocks extended their decline as investors booked profits, while other Gulf bourses closed mixed.

Mobinil soared 6.7 percent after Egyptian regulator EFSA said France Telecom could bid for most of the outstanding shares in the company, a venture between the French group and local partner Orascom Telecom Media and Technology.

Mobinil was trading for weeks below France Telecom's offer price of 202.5 Egyptian pounds ($33.49) per share, partly because of concern that EFSA might not approve the purchase.

"Locals are getting in to benefit from the 5 percent premium but foreigners want to get out as they don't want to wait a month for their money given the risk of a currency drop," said Teymour el-Derini of Naeem Brokerage.

OTMT gained 2.1 percent after it was suspended for most of the morning.

In Saudi Arabia, the index ended 0.7 percent lower at 7,525 points, trimming year-to-date gains to 17.3 percent. It is down 5.3 percent from April 3's three-and-a-half year peak.

"The bears found their way to start a new attack toward the bulls," said Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical analysis at Cairo's Beltone Financial.

"The market will move flat between the current support of 7,250 and the current key resistance of 7,600, followed by another dip toward 7,100 and 7,000 points, which is a sell opportunity for short-term investors.

"For medium-term investors, the dip toward 7,100 and 7,000 is a strong buy opportunity because it will be the last dip," Agena added.

Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) lost 0.5 and Samba Financial Group dipped 1 percent.

In Dubai's, the index ended 0.6 percent lower, down for a sixth session in seven. It is down 6.5 percent from March 5's 16-month high.

Bellwether Emaar Properties eased 0.3 percent lower ahead of its results expected this week.

"The market is looking for direction and a breakout will be the second wave of the rally," said Haissam Arabi, chief executive at Gulfmena Investments, adding that results, especially those from Emaar, should support.

"However, sentiment from the euro zone and global fears may not help," Arabi said. "We may see the range broken downwards to find support at a lower range."

Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.1 percent from Sunday's nine-week low. Abu Dhabi National Energy (Taqa) was the main support, up 3.1 percent.

"Investors are waiting on the sidelines for ... results. There may be a positive surprise from banks," Arabi added.

In Qatar, the benchmark slipped 0.1 percent. Commercial Bank of Qatar ended flat after it posted a 5.6 percent jump in earnings on Sunday, missing forecasts.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The index climbed 2.5 percent to 4,948 points.

Saudi Arabia

* The benchmark dipped 0.7 percent to 7,525 points.

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 1,641 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure ticked up 0.1 percent to 2,499 points.

QATAR

* The index eased 0.1 percent at 8,693 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,959 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure climbed 0.4 percent to 6,327 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure fell 0.5 percent to 1,151 points. ($1 = 6.0473 Egyptian pounds) (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)